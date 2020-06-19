[WATCH] Langa Mavuso opens up about his single 'Lost Love'
Langa Mavuso is back with a bang.
The musician songwriter has announced_Lost Love _as the first single from his upcoming debut 11-track self-titled masterpiece.
The album will drop in August.
Speaking to Azania Mosaka, Mavuso talks about what motivated him to write these songs.
I wanted to tell a story, I didn't just want together songs.Langa Mavuso, Musician
The reason why the song is called 'Lost Love' is because I didn't lose, the love lost.Langa Mavuso, Musician
Watch the performance here:
