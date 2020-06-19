Nzimande gives committee six months to investigate NSFAS failures
Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has called for an investigation into the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).
This follows years of reports of system failures and business processes.
Nzimande briefed the higher education, science and technology committee on issues relating to the student finances and student debt.
Eyewitness News parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze has more.
The committee has six months to look into what can be done and fixed in the short to long term.Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary Correspondent - Eyewitness News
The minister raised the issue of delays in funding for students, changes to the system from as far back as 2017.Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary Correspondent - Eyewitness News
He also suggested a separate fund from NSFAS that can be set up to address the missing middle.Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary Correspondent - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below...
