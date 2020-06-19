'It's not ideal to leave asylum-seekers behind in our COVID-19 response'





The Scalabrini Centre has won its case to get asylum-seekers and special-permit holders to qualify for the R350 COVID-19 relief grant.

This was the order handed down by the North Gauteng High court yesterday.

Joanne Joseph on Afternoon Drive speaks to Scalabrini Centre head of advocacy and legal adviser Sally Gandar for more on this.

The order is simply to ensure access for asylum-seekers and special permit holders. A small group of those document holders are able to apply for the special COVID-19 relief of distress grant. They will still be subject to all eligibility criteria. Sally Gandar, Head of advocacy & legal adviser - Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town

If we leave people behind in our COVID-19 response, then it's just not those people with these specific documents who are going to suffer but rather all of us as we try to get over the COVID-19 pandemic Sally Gandar, Head of advocacy & legal adviser - Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town

The minister [of social development] has five days in which to do the quantification and a further five days after that i9n which to make the necessary changes to the directions that were published regarding the social relief of distress grant. Sally Gandar, Head of advocacy & legal adviser - Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town

