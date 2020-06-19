Gauteng health budget: We are working on liability bill and trying to reduce it





Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku has announced a budget of R57,7 billion for the 2020/2021 financial year.

Speaking at the provincial legislature, Masuku says the department saved more than R38 million through mediation in liability suits between October 2019 and March 2020.

He added that medical litigation will cost the province R19.8 billion this year.

Speaking to Joanne Joseph, Masuku says the liability bill stems from more than 12 years ago.

We are working on the liability bill and trying to reduce it. Dr Bandile Masuku, MEC of Health - Gauteng

Part of our response to this liability bill deals with us putting up systems to be able to deal with the quality of care and training of our staff. Dr Bandile Masuku, MEC of Health - Gauteng

