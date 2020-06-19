Gauteng health budget: We are working on liability bill and trying to reduce it
Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku has announced a budget of R57,7 billion for the 2020/2021 financial year.
Speaking at the provincial legislature, Masuku says the department saved more than R38 million through mediation in liability suits between October 2019 and March 2020.
He added that medical litigation will cost the province R19.8 billion this year.
Speaking to Joanne Joseph, Masuku says the liability bill stems from more than 12 years ago.
We are working on the liability bill and trying to reduce it.Dr Bandile Masuku, MEC of Health - Gauteng
Part of our response to this liability bill deals with us putting up systems to be able to deal with the quality of care and training of our staff.Dr Bandile Masuku, MEC of Health - Gauteng
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
Nzimande gives committee six months to investigate NSFAS failures
EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze says the higher education minister also touched on the issue of the missing middle.Read More
Five VBS accused fail to pay R100,000 bail
NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says they are trying to get information from prison official if the remaining five were detained.Read More
Body of second woman found along Golden Highway new Orange Farm
It's understood that a passerby discovered the woman's body in a stream on Thursday and called the police.Read More
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 3,756
There were 63 new coronavirus-related deaths: 57 from the Western Cape and 6 from the Eastern Cape. The total number is 1,737.Read More
'Alcohol-related trauma cases using resources for COVID-19 patients'
Western Cape Department of Health chief of operations Dr Saadiq Kariem says alcohol was present in 60% of pedestrian fatalities.Read More
Justice department offering education funding for TRC victims and dependants
Applications for the 2021 academic year are now open and should reach the department by no later than 30 September 2020.Read More
Family seeks answers after baby girl went missing at Rahima Moosa Hospital
Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoane says the hospital says there was an error in recording the sex of the babies.Read More
Tshegofatso Pule's family commends police for acting swiftly
Pule's uncle Tumisang Katake says they know nothing about the man that was arrested for the gruesome murder.Read More
[LISTEN] We are central to the problem of GBV - Songezo Zibi
The author spoke to Azania Mosaka to share his reflections on the issue of gender-based violence and the role of men.Read More
Processes already under way to revive SA’s economy post-COVID-19 - Ramaphosa
The president said post-COVID-19, the economic landscape would be similar to that of a post-war landscape.Read More