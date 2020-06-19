Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:11
Nal'ibali on why father's matter
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ben Rycroft
Today at 17:20
Joe Public United now the largest black-owned independent agency in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Owen Maubane
Today at 18:09
Former Comair CEO planning new airline
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gidon Novick - Founder at Lucid Ventures
Today at 18:13
Lots of reports on retrenchments. What are the initial estimates for the damage of Covid on the labour market?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gavin Brown - Independent Labour Analyst at ...
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Best Bits of the Money Show
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
No Items to show
Latest Local
Gauteng health budget: We are working on liability bill and trying to reduce it MEC Dr Bandile Masuku says the department saved more than R38 million through mediation in liability suits. 19 June 2020 5:08 PM
Nzimande gives committee six months to investigate NSFAS failures EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze says the higher education minister also touched on the issue of the missing middle. 19 June 2020 4:21 PM
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 3,756 There were 63 new coronavirus-related deaths: 57 from the Western Cape and 6 from the Eastern Cape. The total number is 1,737. 18 June 2020 9:59 PM
View all Local
'It's not ideal to leave asylum-seekers behind in our COVID-19 response' Scalabrini Centre legal adviser Sally Ganda says document holders will still be subject to all eligibility criteria. 19 June 2020 4:54 PM
New legislation has been published to fight GBV - Ronald Lamola Justice minister says the legislation is aimed to strengthen the justice system in fighting against the violence. 19 June 2020 9:30 AM
'Racial victimisation continued since 2016 at Pretoria High School for Girls' Matric pupils Chante Pietersen and Zulaikha Patel reflect on why protests have flared up at the school. 19 June 2020 7:57 AM
View all Politics
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary? 18 June 2020 7:58 PM
Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, will join the show as the CEO, a role previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first SA series. 18 June 2020 7:34 PM
How many loans have been granted in the Covid-19 loan and debt relief project? South African banks have approved billions in loans for qualifying small businesses, since the Covid-19 Loan Guarantee Scheme was... 18 June 2020 7:17 PM
View all Business
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
'It’s very disappointing': Booth on clubs selling PSL status Bidvest Wits confirmed on Wednesday night that they had sold their credentials to National First Division side Tshakhuma Tsha Madz... 18 June 2020 8:26 PM
Aerios takes SA Rugby to court Aerios believes the South African Rugby Union acted “unlawfully in trying to rid itself of Aerios for self-gain”. 18 June 2020 12:57 PM
Pivotal weeks ahead for CSA as Moroe investigation nears end Moroe was suspended in December 2019 pending the outcome of an independent forensic investigation into management practices at CSA... 17 June 2020 10:29 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Langa Mavuso opens up about his single 'Lost Love' The musician songwriter says the 11-track album will drop this coming August. #702Unplugged 19 June 2020 3:29 PM
[WATCH] Zoom disaster as official attends meeting topless in bed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 19 June 2020 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Loving moment as step-dad pops question at father-daughter dance Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 19 June 2020 8:42 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 3,756 There were 63 new coronavirus-related deaths: 57 from the Western Cape and 6 from the Eastern Cape. The total number is 1,737. 18 June 2020 9:59 PM
Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines Wits Originator, Musa Manzi has unearthed the seismic impact of mining and, discovered what lies beneath the earth. 10 June 2020 4:14 PM
No international repatriation flight has been denied landing rights - Dirco Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela says permission for 12 June has been granted for KLM Dutch airline. 9 June 2020 3:56 PM
View all World
SA’s Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers Do your part to help future professionals realise their full potential. Donate to the PPS Foundation, today! 11 June 2020 11:33 AM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines Wits Originator, Musa Manzi has unearthed the seismic impact of mining and, discovered what lies beneath the earth. 10 June 2020 4:14 PM
View all Africa
President Ramaphosa should put all colonial statues in Cape Town, says caller Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show discuss colonial names and statues. Willem says Hoërskool DF Malan should be changed. 17 June 2020 10:52 AM
'Our inquiries and hearings are like graveyards where the truth gets buried' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show express their views on #BlackLivesMatter protests around the world. 10 June 2020 10:58 AM
'We are not against the opening of schools, we are worried about the timing' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show share views on the reopening of schools. 2 June 2020 11:23 AM
View all Opinion
Gauteng health budget: We are working on liability bill and trying to reduce it

19 June 2020 5:08 PM
by
Tags:
Gauteng Health Department
Bandile Masuku
mediation
litigation
health budget

MEC Dr Bandile Masuku says the department saved more than R38 million through mediation in liability suits.

Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku has announced a budget of R57,7 billion for the 2020/2021 financial year.

Speaking at the provincial legislature, Masuku says the department saved more than R38 million through mediation in liability suits between October 2019 and March 2020.

He added that medical litigation will cost the province R19.8 billion this year.

Speaking to Joanne Joseph, Masuku says the liability bill stems from more than 12 years ago.

We are working on the liability bill and trying to reduce it.

Dr Bandile Masuku, MEC of Health - Gauteng

Part of our response to this liability bill deals with us putting up systems to be able to deal with the quality of care and training of our staff.

Dr Bandile Masuku, MEC of Health - Gauteng

Listen to the full interview below...


19 June 2020 5:08 PM
by
Tags:
Gauteng Health Department
Bandile Masuku
mediation
litigation
health budget

