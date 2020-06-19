Nal’ibali wants dads on board to raise a generation of responsible young men





According to an article in the Mail & Guardian, the amount of time fathers spend reading with their children is one of the best ways of predicting how well their children will read and write in the future.

And, because children who read regularly for pleasure perform better in the classroom, regardless of their family’s financial or social status, fathers everywhere can easily give their children a powerful academic boost simply by spending time reading and sharing stories with them.

What’s more, the time spent reading together will have the added benefit of building a deep, emotional bond, contributing to their children’s wellbeing.

This June Nal’ibali — the national reading-for-enjoyment campaign — is focusing on fathers and father figures and the powerful role men can play in their children’s lives, simply by reading and spending time with them.

This is all the more reason to read and connect with your children this Father’s Day.

Joanne Joseph on Afternoon Drive speaks to Nal’ibali head of communications Ben Rycroft.

In a country like South Africa where we have a lot of absent fathers, we have a lot of children who are raised primarily by female caregivers. They don't have the opportunity. Ben Rycroft, Head of communications - Nal’ibali

There is a bit of misconception that the educating and nurturing of children is purely a female task. We need to debunk that and what we are trying to do is to use Fathers' Day as an opportunity to shed some light and try to create an open dialogue with people, with fathers, with communities and father figures to see that this can actually be an extremely rewarding thing for children to have their dads, uncles and great-grandfathers read to them. Ben Rycroft, Head of communications - Nal’ibali

If we want to raise a generation of young men who are gentlemen and are aware of the role of women in the household, we need to model that behaviour, show them through action. Ben Rycroft, Head of communications - Nal’ibali

Research is showing that reading aloud to a child for a minimum of 15 minutes a day will make a huge difference to a child's literacy ability. Ben Rycroft, Head of communications - Nal’ibali

