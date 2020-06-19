Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 21:05
Profile Interview with Clem Sunter
Guests
Clem Sunter - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things - Mbavhalelo Mmbadi
Guests
Mbavhalelo Mmbadi - Attorney at Wits Law Clinic
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
Nal’ibali wants dads on board to raise a generation of responsible young men Nal’ibali head of communications Ben Rycroft urges father figures to read and connect with children on Father’s Day. 19 June 2020 6:58 PM
100 patients, 6 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Witrand hospital At a media briefing in Potchefstroom on Friday afternoon, Health MEC Madoda Sambatha said samples were then taken from 238 people... 19 June 2020 6:47 PM
NPA: All VBS accused have now paid their bail They appeared in the Palm Ridge Regional Court on Thursday where they all maintained their innocence. 19 June 2020 6:38 PM
'It's not ideal to leave asylum-seekers behind in our COVID-19 response' Scalabrini Centre legal adviser Sally Ganda says document holders will still be subject to all eligibility criteria. 19 June 2020 4:54 PM
New legislation has been published to fight GBV - Ronald Lamola Justice minister says the legislation is aimed to strengthen the justice system in fighting against the violence. 19 June 2020 9:30 AM
'Racial victimisation continued since 2016 at Pretoria High School for Girls' Matric pupils Chante Pietersen and Zulaikha Patel reflect on why protests have flared up at the school. 19 June 2020 7:57 AM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
'It’s very disappointing': Booth on clubs selling PSL status Bidvest Wits confirmed on Wednesday night that they had sold their credentials to National First Division side Tshakhuma Tsha Madz... 18 June 2020 8:26 PM
Aerios takes SA Rugby to court Aerios believes the South African Rugby Union acted “unlawfully in trying to rid itself of Aerios for self-gain”. 18 June 2020 12:57 PM
Pivotal weeks ahead for CSA as Moroe investigation nears end Moroe was suspended in December 2019 pending the outcome of an independent forensic investigation into management practices at CSA... 17 June 2020 10:29 AM
[WATCH] Langa Mavuso opens up about his single 'Lost Love' The musician songwriter says the 11-track album will drop this coming August. #702Unplugged 19 June 2020 3:29 PM
[WATCH] Zoom disaster as official attends meeting topless in bed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 19 June 2020 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Loving moment as step-dad pops question at father-daughter dance Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 19 June 2020 8:42 AM
100 patients, 6 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Witrand hospital

19 June 2020 6:47 PM
Tags:
Madoda Sambatha
Coronavirus
Witrand Hospital

At a media briefing in Potchefstroom on Friday afternoon, Health MEC Madoda Sambatha said samples were then taken from 238 people made of 202 and 36 staff members.

BRITS, North West – According to North West MEC for Health Madoda Sambatha, 100 patients and six staff at the Witrand Hospital in Potchefstroom have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sambatha met with the management at the facility after employees said they feared they would contract the virus while on duty due to what they claim to be management’s failure to deal with infections among staff and patients since the beginning of the month.

In his media briefing in Potchefstroom on Friday afternoon, the MEC said there were several interventions since March, including keeping all patients from leaving the facility in this period and testing both staff and patients.

“Samples were then taken from 238 people made up of 202 patients and 36 staff members. This was prompted by the nature of patients and inability to maintain social distancing and wearing of masks,” the MEC said.

A staff member at Witrand, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal, said the bulk of cases came from ward 3 at the facility.

"All the cleaners from ward 3 won't work, all staff in ward 3 won't work, all permanent staff at ward 3 won't work because this is where there are many cases. ”

Sambatha confirmed there were over 100 positive cases.

“Out of 100 patients who tested positive, 81 are from ward 03 and 19 from ward 04. From the six staff members, two stay in Gauteng and travel between the two provinces. Gauteng province has been informed in this regard.”

He confirmed that personal protection equipment (PPE) was available at the facility, but the worker who spoke to Eyewitness News said they were only given one mask to use throughout the day and that the safety of support staff at the facility was not being prioritised.

“No one from management speaks with us, we are not seen. People are scared of being victimised for speaking out. ”

Sambatha said PPE was monitored for any stock-outs according to operational requirements. He added that frontline workers were provided with face shields as an extra precaution measure.


This article first appeared on EWN : 100 patients, 6 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Witrand hospital


pages-writing-author-book-literature-reading-novel-123rf

Nal’ibali wants dads on board to raise a generation of responsible young men

19 June 2020 6:58 PM

Nal’ibali head of communications Ben Rycroft urges father figures to read and connect with children on Father’s Day.

200618 VBS

NPA: All VBS accused have now paid their bail

19 June 2020 6:38 PM

They appeared in the Palm Ridge Regional Court on Thursday where they all maintained their innocence.

Alex COVID-19 testing

Gauteng health budget: We are working on liability bill and trying to reduce it

19 June 2020 5:08 PM

MEC Dr Bandile Masuku says the department saved more than R38 million through mediation in liability suits.

blade nzimande

Nzimande gives committee six months to investigate NSFAS failures

19 June 2020 4:21 PM

EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze says the higher education minister also touched on the issue of the missing middle.

vbs-accusedjpeg

Five VBS accused fail to pay R100,000 bail

19 June 2020 1:01 PM

NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says they are trying to get information from prison official if the remaining five were detained.

crime-scene-police-tape-pexels-free-to-usejpeg

Body of second woman found along Golden Highway new Orange Farm

19 June 2020 11:35 AM

It's understood that a passerby discovered the woman's body in a stream on Thursday and called the police.

Woman and man wearing surgical masks 123rf 123rflifestyle covid-19 coronavirus

UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 3,756

18 June 2020 9:59 PM

There were 63 new coronavirus-related deaths: 57 from the Western Cape and 6 from the Eastern Cape. The total number is 1,737.

Alcohol gender-based violence gbv 123rf 123rflifestyle domestic abuse

'Alcohol-related trauma cases using resources for COVID-19 patients'

18 June 2020 5:09 PM

Western Cape Department of Health chief of operations Dr Saadiq Kariem says alcohol was present in 60% of pedestrian fatalities.

uct-lecture-theatrejpg

Justice department offering education funding for TRC victims and dependants

18 June 2020 4:46 PM

Applications for the 2021 academic year are now open and should reach the department by no later than 30 September 2020.

Baby's Feet on Brown Wicker Basket

Family seeks answers after baby girl went missing at Rahima Moosa Hospital

18 June 2020 4:27 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoane says the hospital says there was an error in recording the sex of the babies.

Nzimande wants probe into salaries of university vice chancellors

19 June 2020 8:30 PM

Woman’s burnt beyond recognition body found in Mayfield

19 June 2020 8:11 PM

Fears grow as SA economy bleeds jobs amid COVID-19

19 June 2020 7:45 PM

