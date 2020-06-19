Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Profile Interview with Clem Sunter
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Clem Sunter - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things - Mbavhalelo Mmbadi
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mbavhalelo Mmbadi - Attorney at Wits Law Clinic
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Nal’ibali wants dads on board to raise a generation of responsible young men Nal’ibali head of communications Ben Rycroft urges father figures to read and connect with children on Father’s Day. 19 June 2020 6:58 PM
100 patients, 6 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Witrand hospital At a media briefing in Potchefstroom on Friday afternoon, Health MEC Madoda Sambatha said samples were then taken from 238 people... 19 June 2020 6:47 PM
NPA: All VBS accused have now paid their bail They appeared in the Palm Ridge Regional Court on Thursday where they all maintained their innocence. 19 June 2020 6:38 PM
View all Local
'It's not ideal to leave asylum-seekers behind in our COVID-19 response' Scalabrini Centre legal adviser Sally Ganda says document holders will still be subject to all eligibility criteria. 19 June 2020 4:54 PM
New legislation has been published to fight GBV - Ronald Lamola Justice minister says the legislation is aimed to strengthen the justice system in fighting against the violence. 19 June 2020 9:30 AM
'Racial victimisation continued since 2016 at Pretoria High School for Girls' Matric pupils Chante Pietersen and Zulaikha Patel reflect on why protests have flared up at the school. 19 June 2020 7:57 AM
View all Politics
View all Business
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
'It’s very disappointing': Booth on clubs selling PSL status Bidvest Wits confirmed on Wednesday night that they had sold their credentials to National First Division side Tshakhuma Tsha Madz... 18 June 2020 8:26 PM
Aerios takes SA Rugby to court Aerios believes the South African Rugby Union acted “unlawfully in trying to rid itself of Aerios for self-gain”. 18 June 2020 12:57 PM
Pivotal weeks ahead for CSA as Moroe investigation nears end Moroe was suspended in December 2019 pending the outcome of an independent forensic investigation into management practices at CSA... 17 June 2020 10:29 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Langa Mavuso opens up about his single 'Lost Love' The musician songwriter says the 11-track album will drop this coming August. #702Unplugged 19 June 2020 3:29 PM
[WATCH] Zoom disaster as official attends meeting topless in bed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 19 June 2020 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Loving moment as step-dad pops question at father-daughter dance Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 19 June 2020 8:42 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

NPA: All VBS accused have now paid their bail

19 June 2020 6:38 PM
by
Tags:
The Great Bank Heist
VBS Mutua Bank

They appeared in the Palm Ridge Regional Court on Thursday where they all maintained their innocence.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said all seven suspects implicated in the looting of VBS Mutual Bank have now managed to pay their bail of R100,000 each.

They appeared in the Palm Ridge Regional Court on Thursday where they all maintained their innocence.

A deadline of 4 pm had been set for Thursday and some were unable to pay.

But all have now managed to come up with the money.

The seven are accused of taking more than R122 million from the bank.

Overall, an estimated R2.7 billion was taken from the bank, which led to its collapse in 2018.


This article first appeared on EWN : NPA: All VBS accused have now paid their bail


19 June 2020 6:38 PM
by
Tags:
The Great Bank Heist
VBS Mutua Bank

Recommended

More from Business

Contract

No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die

18 June 2020 7:58 PM

Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Magda Wierzycka Sygnia

Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa

18 June 2020 7:34 PM

Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, will join the show as the CEO, a role previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first SA series.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

loan-approved.jpeg

How many loans have been granted in the Covid-19 loan and debt relief project?

18 June 2020 7:17 PM

South African banks have approved billions in loans for qualifying small businesses, since the Covid-19 Loan Guarantee Scheme was launched in mid-May.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Restaurant with spaced table for Covid-19 social distancing

Restaurant, hotel industry on being allowed to do business again

18 June 2020 6:44 PM

Salons, restaurants and hotels will be allowed to operate for the first time since lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130523sabc.jpg

SABC says it plans to start retrenchment process

18 June 2020 1:25 PM

In a statement released on Thursday, the public broadcaster said it met with representatives of organised labour where they were issued with a Section 189 notice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Death & Taxes - 123rf.;com

How the dead can solve South Africa's inequality

17 June 2020 7:56 PM

Deceased estates could help more than just surviving family members

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

crazy.png

How The Crazy Store adapted to Covid-19

17 June 2020 7:26 PM

How did the lockdown affect the Crazy Store's sales and imports of supply?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191119-saa-edjpg

SAA rescue plan is just 'throwing the problem back'

17 June 2020 6:55 PM

The long-anticipated rescue plan was finally released on Tuesday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

handcuffs-3655288-960-720jpg

Top insiders arrested in VBS bank heist case - racketeering charges added

17 June 2020 6:46 PM

Nearly two years after theft of more than R2 billion several top VBS insiders are being arrested.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf A pile of two hundred rand notes, South African currency money

There is some light at the end of the tunnel for South African importers

17 June 2020 9:16 AM

Inflation expectations are declining, partly because the collapse in oil prices has been greater than rand depreciation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

pages-writing-author-book-literature-reading-novel-123rf

Nal’ibali wants dads on board to raise a generation of responsible young men

19 June 2020 6:58 PM

Nal’ibali head of communications Ben Rycroft urges father figures to read and connect with children on Father’s Day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

diepslootcoronavirus1

100 patients, 6 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Witrand hospital

19 June 2020 6:47 PM

At a media briefing in Potchefstroom on Friday afternoon, Health MEC Madoda Sambatha said samples were then taken from 238 people made of 202 and 36 staff members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alex COVID-19 testing

Gauteng health budget: We are working on liability bill and trying to reduce it

19 June 2020 5:08 PM

MEC Dr Bandile Masuku says the department saved more than R38 million through mediation in liability suits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

blade nzimande

Nzimande gives committee six months to investigate NSFAS failures

19 June 2020 4:21 PM

EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze says the higher education minister also touched on the issue of the missing middle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vbs-accusedjpeg

Five VBS accused fail to pay R100,000 bail

19 June 2020 1:01 PM

NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says they are trying to get information from prison official if the remaining five were detained.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

crime-scene-police-tape-pexels-free-to-usejpeg

Body of second woman found along Golden Highway new Orange Farm

19 June 2020 11:35 AM

It's understood that a passerby discovered the woman's body in a stream on Thursday and called the police.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman and man wearing surgical masks 123rf 123rflifestyle covid-19 coronavirus

UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 3,756

18 June 2020 9:59 PM

There were 63 new coronavirus-related deaths: 57 from the Western Cape and 6 from the Eastern Cape. The total number is 1,737.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol gender-based violence gbv 123rf 123rflifestyle domestic abuse

'Alcohol-related trauma cases using resources for COVID-19 patients'

18 June 2020 5:09 PM

Western Cape Department of Health chief of operations Dr Saadiq Kariem says alcohol was present in 60% of pedestrian fatalities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

uct-lecture-theatrejpg

Justice department offering education funding for TRC victims and dependants

18 June 2020 4:46 PM

Applications for the 2021 academic year are now open and should reach the department by no later than 30 September 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Baby's Feet on Brown Wicker Basket

Family seeks answers after baby girl went missing at Rahima Moosa Hospital

18 June 2020 4:27 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoane says the hospital says there was an error in recording the sex of the babies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Transport Department to use SARS to disperse taxi industry relief funds

Politics

Nal’ibali wants dads on board to raise a generation of responsible young men

Local

Five VBS accused fail to pay R100,000 bail

Local

EWN Highlights

Nzimande wants probe into salaries of university vice chancellors

19 June 2020 8:30 PM

Woman’s burnt beyond recognition body found in Mayfield

19 June 2020 8:11 PM

Fears grow as SA economy bleeds jobs amid COVID-19

19 June 2020 7:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA