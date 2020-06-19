



JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said all seven suspects implicated in the looting of VBS Mutual Bank have now managed to pay their bail of R100,000 each.

They appeared in the Palm Ridge Regional Court on Thursday where they all maintained their innocence.

A deadline of 4 pm had been set for Thursday and some were unable to pay.

But all have now managed to come up with the money.

The seven are accused of taking more than R122 million from the bank.

Overall, an estimated R2.7 billion was taken from the bank, which led to its collapse in 2018.

This article first appeared on EWN : NPA: All VBS accused have now paid their bail