Streaming issues? Report here
kenny-show-picjpg kenny-show-picjpg
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 14:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Music with Nonn Botha
See full line-up
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 14:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The Pappa Effect: Why fathers should be playing important role in kids' lives It influences children's self-respect - ahead of Father's Day, Nikki Bush examines why dads are important. 20 June 2020 11:58 AM
[UPDATE] Gauteng recoveries surpass 4,000 as 3,825 new cases reported nationally There were 94 new coronavirus-related deaths: 60 from the Western Cape, 27 from Gauteng and 7 from KwaZulu-Natal. 19 June 2020 9:51 PM
Govt publishes rules governing salons, spas, barbers and tattoo shops Hairdressers, tattoo artists and nail technicians are some of the people who can officially get back to work as of Friday night. 19 June 2020 7:12 PM
View all Local
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity. Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant. 20 June 2020 10:28 AM
'It's not ideal to leave asylum-seekers behind in our COVID-19 response' Scalabrini Centre legal adviser Sally Ganda says document holders will still be subject to all eligibility criteria. 19 June 2020 4:54 PM
Transport Department to use SARS to disperse taxi industry relief funds Transport spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine and Armsta's Motlanalo Tsebe reflect on the new fund that has been announced. 19 June 2020 1:06 PM
View all Politics
NPA: All VBS accused have now paid their bail They appeared in the Palm Ridge Regional Court on Thursday where they all maintained their innocence. 19 June 2020 6:38 PM
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary? 18 June 2020 7:58 PM
Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, will join the show as the CEO, a role previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first SA series. 18 June 2020 7:34 PM
View all Business
Boity Thulo 'still feeling the same yearning I had when I started' The rapper and reality TV star touches on using her platform to speak out against gender-based violence. 19 June 2020 3:25 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
'It’s very disappointing': Booth on clubs selling PSL status Bidvest Wits confirmed on Wednesday night that they had sold their credentials to National First Division side Tshakhuma Tsha Madz... 18 June 2020 8:26 PM
Aerios takes SA Rugby to court Aerios believes the South African Rugby Union acted “unlawfully in trying to rid itself of Aerios for self-gain”. 18 June 2020 12:57 PM
Pivotal weeks ahead for CSA as Moroe investigation nears end Moroe was suspended in December 2019 pending the outcome of an independent forensic investigation into management practices at CSA... 17 June 2020 10:29 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Govt publishes rules governing salons, spas, barbers and tattoo shops

19 June 2020 7:12 PM
by
Tags:
Tattoo
Massage
Hairdressers
salons
personal care services
nail technician
barber

Hairdressers, tattoo artists and nail technicians are some of the people who can officially get back to work as of Friday night.

Government has released the regulations for personal care services, including hair salons, tattoo parlours, and massage therapists.

On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the move to lift the restrictions on personal care services, including hairdressers and beauty services.

The Department of Small Business Development gazetted new regulations on Friday governing the following services:

  • Hairdressing
  • Barbering
  • Nail and toe treatment
  • Facial treatment and make-up
  • Body massage
  • Tattooing and body piercing

The gazetted measures are effective immediately.

Some of the rules outlined by the government include:

  • Hand washing before and after each client
  • Social distancing between customers and staff wherever possible
  • The use of cloth masks at all times
  • The use of more protective masks for close facial contact
  • No drinks or food to be served
  • A stylist must wear a face shield or visor that must be cleaned after serving each customer
  • Cleaning and disinfecting of touch areas and equipment
  • Encouraging contactless payment where possible
  • Fresh and clean towels must be used for each customer
  • Keeping windows and doors open to ensure adequate ventilation
  • Gloves and aprons must be changed after serving each customer
  • Encouraging pre- booking appointments to avoid long queues and waiting periods
  • Salons must only allow customers inside if the 1.5 -meter distance can be maintained
  • Maintain a register of customers and persons who enter the salon on each day for traceability
  • Set time limits for each treatments or appointments

This is a developing story. More to follow on CapeTalk.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Govt publishes rules governing salons, spas, barbers and tattoo shops


19 June 2020 7:12 PM
by
Tags:
Tattoo
Massage
Hairdressers
salons
personal care services
nail technician
barber

Recommended

More from Local

Happy father cute child baby toddler kid 123rflifestyle 123rf

The Pappa Effect: Why fathers should be playing important role in kids' lives

20 June 2020 11:58 AM

It influences children's self-respect - ahead of Father's Day, Nikki Bush examines why dads are important.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu

[UPDATE] Gauteng recoveries surpass 4,000 as 3,825 new cases reported nationally

19 June 2020 9:51 PM

There were 94 new coronavirus-related deaths: 60 from the Western Cape, 27 from Gauteng and 7 from KwaZulu-Natal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pages-writing-author-book-literature-reading-novel-123rf

Nal’ibali wants dads on board to raise a generation of responsible young men

19 June 2020 6:58 PM

Nal’ibali head of communications Ben Rycroft urges father figures to read and connect with children on Father’s Day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

diepslootcoronavirus1

100 patients, 6 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Witrand hospital

19 June 2020 6:47 PM

At a media briefing in Potchefstroom on Friday afternoon, Health MEC Madoda Sambatha said samples were then taken from 238 people made of 202 and 36 staff members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200618 VBS

NPA: All VBS accused have now paid their bail

19 June 2020 6:38 PM

They appeared in the Palm Ridge Regional Court on Thursday where they all maintained their innocence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alex COVID-19 testing

Gauteng health budget: We are working on liability bill and trying to reduce it

19 June 2020 5:08 PM

MEC Dr Bandile Masuku says the department saved more than R38 million through mediation in liability suits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

blade nzimande

Nzimande gives committee six months to investigate NSFAS failures

19 June 2020 4:21 PM

EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze says the higher education minister also touched on the issue of the missing middle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vbs-accusedjpeg

Five VBS accused fail to pay R100,000 bail

19 June 2020 1:01 PM

NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says they are trying to get information from prison official if the remaining five were detained.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

crime-scene-police-tape-pexels-free-to-usejpeg

Body of second woman found along Golden Highway new Orange Farm

19 June 2020 11:35 AM

It's understood that a passerby discovered the woman's body in a stream on Thursday and called the police.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol gender-based violence gbv 123rf 123rflifestyle domestic abuse

'Alcohol-related trauma cases using resources for COVID-19 patients'

18 June 2020 5:09 PM

Western Cape Department of Health chief of operations Dr Saadiq Kariem says alcohol was present in 60% of pedestrian fatalities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[UPDATE] Gauteng recoveries surpass 4,000 as 3,825 new cases reported nationally

World Local

Govt publishes rules governing salons, spas, barbers and tattoo shops

Local

Nal’ibali wants dads on board to raise a generation of responsible young men

Local

EWN Highlights

UIF alleged fraud:Courts grant NPA order to freeze R3.2mln in suspects’ accounts

20 June 2020 12:16 PM

All eyes on Mboweni and his plan to save jobs in supplementary budget

20 June 2020 11:14 AM

Police call on communities to help with information in several femicide cases

20 June 2020 10:28 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA