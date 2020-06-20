The Pappa Effect: Why fathers should be playing important role in kids' lives





With Father's Day set to be celebrated on Sunday, parenting expert Nikki Bush takes a look at the important role dads play, or should play, in their kids' lives.

Noting that 60% of our country's children grow up without a father, she pleads with absent dads to show up and celebrates those who are active in their kids' lives.

I believe that dads need to choose to be dads by design, to consciously choose to show up as a dad in their children's lives. Nikki Bush, Parenting expert

Bush says fathers' interaction with their children has a huge influence on how their children will value and respect themselves in the future.

This is what Bush calls the Pappa Effect - she uses the acronym for a number of effective fathering characteristics:

Present (This means emotional and physical presence and being really 'in the moment' when you are with your kids.)

Available (Don't be so busy that your kids think you don't care.)

Proud (Teach kids to value themselves by valuing and believing in them.)

Protective (Dads are a symbol of physical and emotional security and they are often less easy to manipulate than mums when it comes to implementing boundaries.)

Attentive (Pay attention. Listen. Talk and share. Do things together - dates with your daughters and adventures with your sons.)

She says there are three non-verbal questions kids ask their parents every single day: do you see me, do you hear me and am I important to you?

It's important for both moms and dads to answer these questions as they are what drive your children's behaviour to get your attention.

Bush also chats about why blowing bubbles is good for little ones. (Skip to 17:45 in the audio)

Listen to the conversation below: