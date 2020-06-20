[IN PICS] Puppy reunited with owner after 3-hour mountain rescue mission
Cape Town resident Luke Dollimore headed out to the Pipe Track to take his two loyal canine companions for a walk on Youth Day.
During their hike though, six-month-old German Pointer Dakota slipped and took an almost-50-metre tumble into the steep Slangolie Ravine.
Two passing hikers scrambled down to help the pup, but found themselves stuck on a ledge as well.
Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) was called in, along with the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, while Dakota patiently waited for help.
It took the rescue team three hours to complete their mission and bring Dollimore's dog back down to safety, cozily ensconced in a backpack.
The two stranded hikers also abseiled down from the ledge.
In order to aid the operation, rope and pulley systems were attached to the rock above the Pipe Track as well as hauling equipment anchored to old disused water pipes and other metal structures.Wilderness Search And Rescue
After an agonising wait, Luke Dollimore was reunited with his beloved puppy, who survived the incident unscathed.
