CSA postpone Solidarity Cup

Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:10
EWN: Santaco Taxi strike
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi
Today at 15:16
EWN: Man arrested for extortion of Miguel Louw family
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 15:20
Covid-19 pandemic is reaching its "peak" in the Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 15:45
Santam rejecting settlement proposal from hospitality operators
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Georgina Crouth
Today at 15:52
Santam rejecting settlement proposal from hospitality operators
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Professor Birgit Kuschke
Today at 16:45
Competition Commission to keep eye on food prices
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
James Hodge - Chief economist at Competition Commission
Today at 16:52
Transparent masks allow South African deaf people to lip-read
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Veetha Sewkuran, President of the KZN Blind and Deaf Society
Today at 17:11
Santaco taxi strike in Gauteng:
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Midday Mali
Today at 18:09
Telkom releases results and considers selling mobile towers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sipho Maseko - Group CEO at Telkom
Today at 18:12
Standard Bank climate change resolutions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sim Tshabalala - CEO at Standard Bank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Meryl Pick - Head of Research of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
SKYPE: Business leaders on how Covid has changed SA.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bonang Mohale - Chair at Bidvest
Today at 19:08
How the regulations roller coaster has affected this non alcoholic drinks business.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johannes Le Roux - Director and Founder at The Duchess
Today at 19:19
Business Book review: Augustine Sedgewick's 'Coffeeland'
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marcia Klein - Editor at Business Times
Today at 19:33
SKYPE: Make Money Mondays - Zakes Bantwini is hoing to Harvard Business School and other money matters PLAY CLIP: ARY3 - Wasting my time, by Zakes Bantwini
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zakes Bantwini - SKYPE: Zakes Bantwini
Latest Local
Sections of Protection of Personal Information Act to commence Data privacy activist Murray Hunter says agencies, companies and organisations have a year to comply with the new law. 22 June 2020 2:00 PM
Government to oppose court application against SAA business rescue plan The Department of Public Enterprises says it will oppose a court application by SA Airlink. 22 June 2020 1:13 PM
Taxi industry has no regard for the commuters - Gauteng MEC for transport Jacob Mamabolo says the decision to strike by the taxi industry is completely unjustifiable. 22 June 2020 12:08 PM
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant. 20 June 2020 10:28 AM
'It's not ideal to leave asylum-seekers behind in our COVID-19 response' Scalabrini Centre legal adviser Sally Ganda says document holders will still be subject to all eligibility criteria. 19 June 2020 4:54 PM
Transport Department to use SARS to disperse taxi industry relief funds Transport spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine and Armsta's Motlanalo Tsebe reflect on the new fund that has been announced. 19 June 2020 1:06 PM
NPA: All VBS accused have now paid their bail They appeared in the Palm Ridge Regional Court on Thursday where they all maintained their innocence. 19 June 2020 6:38 PM
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don't have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary? 18 June 2020 7:58 PM
Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, will join the show as the CEO, a role previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first SA series. 18 June 2020 7:34 PM
Boity Thulo 'still feeling the same yearning I had when I started' The rapper and reality TV star touches on using her platform to speak out against gender-based violence. 19 June 2020 3:25 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
Safa removes two vice-presidents, in consultation about retrenchments Rea Ledwaba and Gay Mokoena were the two individuals relieved of their duties after the NEC said they had no confidence in their a... 21 June 2020 12:44 PM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
CSA postpone Solidarity Cup The match's postponement comes after Minister Nathi Mthethwa reminded sports bodies about the route they need to take to resume tr... 20 June 2020 5:23 PM
[WATCH] Thembi and Malcom's TikTok videos have social media talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 June 2020 8:41 AM
[WATCH] Derek Redmond's dad helping him at race in 1992 still makes us cry Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 June 2020 8:40 AM
[WATCH] Langa Mavuso opens up about his single 'Lost Love' The musician songwriter says the 11-track album will drop this coming August. #702Unplugged 19 June 2020 3:29 PM
20 June 2020 5:23 PM
by
Cricket South Africa
Solidarity Cup

The match’s postponement comes after Minister Nathi Mthethwa reminded sports bodies about the route they need to take to resume training and matches under level 3 lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - The return of cricket in South Africa has been put on pause after Cricket SA (CSA) postponed the Solidarity cup.

In a statement released on Saturday, the cricket body said, “the operational teams behind the Solidarity match and event partners in collaboration with Cricket South Africa, 3TCricket and SuperSport met to consider the readiness to host the event on 27th June.

Following this meeting, it has become clear that more work is needed in preparation including approval”.

They add that a new date for the cup will be announced in due course.

The match’s postponement comes after Sports, Arts and Culture minister, Nathi Mthethwa, reminded sports bodies about the route they need to take to resume training and matches under level 3 lockdown.

Sports federation have been told to apply in writing to Mthethwa informing him on the date of the resumption of “playing and training, included in their plan all compliance matters as outlined in the directions”.

In their proposal, sports bodies must give details about information around: • The testing of athletes; • Waiting period of the results; • Cleaning and disinfection of the sporting venues; • Appointment of a compliance officer; • Preparation of the register; • Procurement of the screening equipment; • Development of transportation plan; • Procurement of sanitizers and mask; • Planning around the issue of catering; • Development of training methodology; • Names and sporting venues to be utilized; • Any alternative venue whereby the previous venues or area have been declared a hotspot; and • Identification of isolation area;

Sports bodies have 14 days to submit their applications, starting from June 12 until the 26th.

After receiving the directions, the Mthethwa “must apply his mind as to whether the sports bodies have complied with all requirements as proclaimed”.

The Sports Ministry adds that during this waiting period of processing each federations plan, no sports body is allowed to resume training or playing.


This article first appeared on EWN : CSA postpone Solidarity Cup


SAFA

Safa removes two vice-presidents, in consultation about retrenchments

21 June 2020 12:44 PM

Rea Ledwaba and Gay Mokoena were the two individuals relieved of their duties after the NEC said they had no confidence in their abilities.

Read More arrow_forward

rugby-world-cup-masksjpg

RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis

21 June 2020 11:14 AM

SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players.

Read More arrow_forward

130906booth .jpg

'It’s very disappointing': Booth on clubs selling PSL status

18 June 2020 8:26 PM

Bidvest Wits confirmed on Wednesday night that they had sold their credentials to National First Division side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC.

Read More arrow_forward

newlands-rugbypng

Aerios takes SA Rugby to court

18 June 2020 12:57 PM

Aerios believes the South African Rugby Union acted “unlawfully in trying to rid itself of Aerios for self-gain”.

Read More arrow_forward

180926-csa-edjpg

Pivotal weeks ahead for CSA as Moroe investigation nears end

17 June 2020 10:29 AM

Moroe was suspended in December 2019 pending the outcome of an independent forensic investigation into management practices at CSA.

Read More arrow_forward

200615-soweto-marathonedjpg

2020 Soweto Marathon cancelled due to COVID-19

15 June 2020 11:36 AM

Soweto Marathon Trust chairperson Sello Khunou said that calling off South Africa’s biggest one-day road running event was not an easy decision.

Read More arrow_forward

190121-gavin-hunt-edjpg

TTM says it has bought Bidvest Wits PSL status

13 June 2020 10:19 PM

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has announced that it has bought Bidvest Wits with all its players.

Read More arrow_forward

191023sa-vs-indgif

Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA

13 June 2020 1:21 PM

Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas.

Read More arrow_forward

180926-csa-edjpg

CSA board adamant Moroe is still suspended

12 June 2020 9:37 AM

In a statement released on Thursday night, CSA explained that Thabang Moroe is still suspended until the independent forensic investigation into management practices is concluded.

Read More arrow_forward

simphiwegif

Tshabalala reflects on ‘perfect’ goal as SA reminisces over 2010 World Cup

11 June 2020 7:44 AM

11 June 2010 is a date many South Africans will never forget as it marked the start of the Fifa World Cup. The only one to date to be hosted on African soil.

Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus pandemic still accelerating: WHO chief
22 June 2020 1:09 PM

22 June 2020 1:09 PM

Suspect in Miguel Louw, Sandra Munsamy kidnappings makes court appearance
22 June 2020 12:09 PM

22 June 2020 12:09 PM

Santaco taxi shutdown: Gauteng commuters left stranded and frustrated
22 June 2020 11:59 AM

22 June 2020 11:59 AM

