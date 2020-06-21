RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis





It's 25 years since Francois Pienaar's Springbok team lifted the Webb Ellis trophy after beating New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup just a year into South Africa's young democracy.

The iconic images of a victory inspired by former President Nelson Mandela are forever etched into the nation's memory.

This year, in the midst of a pandemic, the 24th of June will be marked differently says Morné du Plessis, former Bok skipper and manager of the '95 RWC-winning team.

A display at the Springbok Experience shows Nelson Mandela and Francois Pienaar during an iconic moment they shared at the 1995 Rugby World Cup. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN

Du Plessis says the country's three World Cup-winning teams decided to dedicate the 25th anniversary of the 1995 victory to the Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund which he founded.

Profits from the sale of a limited edition of 140,000 commemorative face masks will go to the fund which has been assisting injured players since 1980.

We come fresh off the 2019 Siya Kolisi win and never forgetting the Paris victory of John Smit (2007)... These wonderful masks have a Springbok emblem, the World Cup emblem, the three teams that have won the World Cup are on there... Morné du Plessis, Founder - Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund

Rugby World Cup masks. Image: Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund

The masks are on sale at Pick n Pay at R45.99 for children and R49.99 for adults.

On Weekend Breakfast, du Plessis also shares his memories of that never-to-be-forgotten day in 1995.

Morné du Plessis. Image: Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund

He says Madiba didn't pressure the team to win the World Cup, rather focusing on their ability to show the world that South Africa could be a united nation.

In fact he took the pressure off when he came into the change room - you know his lovely smile and his warmth sort of relaxed the guys more than anything. But they were hugely motivated and then, to see him on the field with his fists up in the air, these are moments I will certainly never forget. Morné du Plessis, Founder - Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund

