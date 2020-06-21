Streaming issues? Report here
070a3516-smalljpg 070a3516-smalljpg
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients. 21 June 2020 1:22 PM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
[UPDATE] 4,966 new infections as SA recoveries surpass 50,000 There were 46 new coronavirus-related deaths: 32 from the Western Cape, 11 from the Western Cape and 3 from KwaZulu-Natal. 20 June 2020 8:29 PM
View all Local
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant. 20 June 2020 10:28 AM
'It's not ideal to leave asylum-seekers behind in our COVID-19 response' Scalabrini Centre legal adviser Sally Ganda says document holders will still be subject to all eligibility criteria. 19 June 2020 4:54 PM
Transport Department to use SARS to disperse taxi industry relief funds Transport spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine and Armsta's Motlanalo Tsebe reflect on the new fund that has been announced. 19 June 2020 1:06 PM
View all Politics
NPA: All VBS accused have now paid their bail They appeared in the Palm Ridge Regional Court on Thursday where they all maintained their innocence. 19 June 2020 6:38 PM
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary? 18 June 2020 7:58 PM
Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, will join the show as the CEO, a role previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first SA series. 18 June 2020 7:34 PM
View all Business
Boity Thulo 'still feeling the same yearning I had when I started' The rapper and reality TV star touches on using her platform to speak out against gender-based violence. 19 June 2020 3:25 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
'It’s very disappointing': Booth on clubs selling PSL status Bidvest Wits confirmed on Wednesday night that they had sold their credentials to National First Division side Tshakhuma Tsha Madz... 18 June 2020 8:26 PM
Aerios takes SA Rugby to court Aerios believes the South African Rugby Union acted “unlawfully in trying to rid itself of Aerios for self-gain”. 18 June 2020 12:57 PM
Pivotal weeks ahead for CSA as Moroe investigation nears end Moroe was suspended in December 2019 pending the outcome of an independent forensic investigation into management practices at CSA... 17 June 2020 10:29 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
World

SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply

21 June 2020 1:22 PM
by
Tags:
Aspen Pharmacare
Health Department
Oxford University
COVID-19
Ventilators
Dexamethasone
Steroid
anti-inflammatory
Stavros Nicolaou

An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients.

The release of an Oxford University study on the use of dexamethasone in the treatment of critically-ill Covid-19 patients generated tremendous excitement this past week.

A clinical trial found that the well-known anti-inflammatory drug reduces deaths by one third in ventilated patients and by one fifth in patients receiving non-invasive supplementary oxygen.

RELATED: Dexamethasone may be an enormous live-saving breakthrough in Covid-19 treatment

In South Africa, the Health Department described it as "significant breakthrough" in evidence-based management of Covid-19.

On Friday night the department released a statement saying there are currently around 300,000 ampoules available in the country and it is ready to issue guidelines on the drug's use.

Whilst the MAC has made it clear their advisory is issued while awaiting the full study paper for closer assessment, we have learnt that leading clinicians in academic hospitals have been using the medicine and they are very excited that their anecdotal experiences have now been affirmed by higher levels of evidence. We therefore will be moving ahead to issue guidelines for the use of dexamethasone in all our facilities for desperately ill Covid-19 patients.

Health Department statement

The drug can be administered orally or intravenously.

Aspen Pharmacare is one of the pharmaceutical companies that supplies the injectable form of dexamethasone in South Africa.

Stavros Nicolaou (senior executive for Strategic Trade Development) says there should not be a problem with supply.

Aspen is not the only supplier in South Africa because this product is an old product, but still effective... I'm confident between Aspen and the other suppliers that we're able to certainly keep the supplies stable and consistent in the country, which is the most important thing.

Stavros Nicolaou, Senior executive for Strategic Trade Development - Aspen Pharmacare

He points out that the Oxford trial forms part of ongoing studies.

Their initial study of course targeted critically ill patients... I'm guessing that it will be applied in moderately ill patients as well to see what the response is.

Stavros Nicolaou, Senior executive for Strategic Trade Development - Aspen Pharmacare

Nicolau also explains, in layman's terms, exactly how the drug works. Take a listen:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply


21 June 2020 1:22 PM
by
Tags:
Aspen Pharmacare
Health Department
Oxford University
COVID-19
Ventilators
Dexamethasone
Steroid
anti-inflammatory
Stavros Nicolaou

Recommended

More from Local

rugby-world-cup-masksjpg

RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis

21 June 2020 11:14 AM

SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 workplace safety measures 123rf

[UPDATE] 4,966 new infections as SA recoveries surpass 50,000

20 June 2020 8:29 PM

There were 46 new coronavirus-related deaths: 32 from the Western Cape, 11 from the Western Cape and 3 from KwaZulu-Natal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dakota-reunited-with-luke-dollimorejpg

[IN PICS] Puppy reunited with owner after 3-hour mountain rescue mission

20 June 2020 12:52 PM

Luke Dollimore's German Pointer fell 50 metres into a ravine on Table Mountain, but his story had a happy ending.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy father cute child baby toddler kid 123rflifestyle 123rf

The Pappa Effect: Why fathers should be playing important role in kids' lives

20 June 2020 11:58 AM

It influences children's self-respect - ahead of Father's Day, Nikki Bush examines why dads are important.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

brunette-woman-getting-her-hair-cut-23-2148108792jpg

Govt publishes rules governing salons, spas, barbers and tattoo shops

19 June 2020 7:12 PM

Hairdressers, tattoo artists and nail technicians are some of the people who can officially get back to work as of Friday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pages-writing-author-book-literature-reading-novel-123rf

Nal’ibali wants dads on board to raise a generation of responsible young men

19 June 2020 6:58 PM

Nal’ibali head of communications Ben Rycroft urges father figures to read and connect with children on Father’s Day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

diepslootcoronavirus1

100 patients, 6 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Witrand hospital

19 June 2020 6:47 PM

At a media briefing in Potchefstroom on Friday afternoon, Health MEC Madoda Sambatha said samples were then taken from 238 people made of 202 and 36 staff members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200618 VBS

NPA: All VBS accused have now paid their bail

19 June 2020 6:38 PM

They appeared in the Palm Ridge Regional Court on Thursday where they all maintained their innocence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alex COVID-19 testing

Gauteng health budget: We are working on liability bill and trying to reduce it

19 June 2020 5:08 PM

MEC Dr Bandile Masuku says the department saved more than R38 million through mediation in liability suits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

blade nzimande

Nzimande gives committee six months to investigate NSFAS failures

19 June 2020 4:21 PM

EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze says the higher education minister also touched on the issue of the missing middle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Covid-19 workplace safety measures 123rf

[UPDATE] 4,966 new infections as SA recoveries surpass 50,000

20 June 2020 8:29 PM

There were 46 new coronavirus-related deaths: 32 from the Western Cape, 11 from the Western Cape and 3 from KwaZulu-Natal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191014 Fugees 2

UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity

20 June 2020 10:28 AM

Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Musa Manzi

Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines

10 June 2020 4:14 PM

Wits Originator, Musa Manzi has unearthed the seismic impact of mining and, discovered what lies beneath the earth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

girl-teenager-flight-plane-airline-flight-travel-tourism-youth-gap-year-123rf

No international repatriation flight has been denied landing rights - Dirco

9 June 2020 3:56 PM

Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela says permission for 12 June has been granted for KLM Dutch airline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190521zuma2gif

The worst racists you find are those who think they are not racists - Sikhakhane

8 June 2020 10:50 AM

Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane says race has been at the heart of human conflict and lawyers must confront this.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

toddler-lockdownkiss-png

[WATCH] Excited toddler greets grandma with lockdown kiss through windowpane

7 June 2020 2:05 PM

A US grandmother took a 5-hour trip to 'visit' all the grandchildren she was missing during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

thabanejpg

Former Lesotho first lady asks to be sent home to take care of ill husband

5 June 2020 1:23 PM

EWN reports that Maesiah Thabane filed an urgent high court bid, saying the former prime minister is 'between life and death'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200529georgefloydarrestjpg

'Unrest in USA over black lives will yield lasting reforms'

5 June 2020 7:32 AM

Georgia State Senate candidate Devin Barrington Ward says protests power need to be backed up by change in public policy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus9899

A partnership with a good story to tell

3 June 2020 5:54 PM

Two agencies join the Health Department and media to tell stories of frontline workers and those who’ve recovered from COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US President Donald Trump in New York 2017 123rfpolitics 123rf

'Use of force on protestors so Trump can get pic of bible to define his term'

3 June 2020 7:42 AM

EWN US correspondent Nadia Neophytou reflects on the different demonstrations held in cities around America.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply

Local World

[UPDATE] 4,966 new infections as SA recoveries surpass 50,000

World Local

Nal’ibali wants dads on board to raise a generation of responsible young men

Local

EWN Highlights

Calls for SA men to do more to improve the lives of women, children

21 June 2020 4:26 PM

Spain reopens its borders as state of emergency comes to an end

21 June 2020 4:06 PM

NW police arrest alleged Facebook serial rapist in Klerksdorp

21 June 2020 2:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA