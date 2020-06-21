Safa removes two vice-presidents, in consultation about retrenchments

Streaming issues? Report here
EWN: Santaco Taxi strike
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi
EWN: Man arrested for extortion of Miguel Louw family
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Covid-19 pandemic is reaching its "peak" in the Western Cape
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Santam rejecting settlement proposal from hospitality operators
Guests
Georgina Crouth
Santam rejecting settlement proposal from hospitality operators
Guests
Professor Birgit Kuschke
Competition Commission to keep eye on food prices
Guests
James Hodge - Chief economist at Competition Commission
Transparent masks allow South African deaf people to lip-read
Guests
Veetha Sewkuran, President of the KZN Blind and Deaf Society
Santaco taxi strike in Gauteng:
Guests
Midday Mali
Telkom releases results and considers selling mobile towers
Guests
Sipho Maseko - Group CEO at Telkom
Standard Bank climate change resolutions
Guests
Sim Tshabalala - CEO at Standard Bank
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
Guests
Meryl Pick - Head of Research of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
SKYPE: Business leaders on how Covid has changed SA.
Guests
Bonang Mohale - Chair at Bidvest
How the regulations roller coaster has affected this non alcoholic drinks business.
Guests
Johannes Le Roux - Director and Founder at The Duchess
Business Book review: Augustine Sedgewick's 'Coffeeland'
Guests
Marcia Klein - Editor at Business Times
SKYPE: Make Money Mondays - Zakes Bantwini is hoing to Harvard Business School and other money matters PLAY CLIP: ARY3 - Wasting my time, by Zakes Bantwini
Guests
Zakes Bantwini - SKYPE: Zakes Bantwini
Latest Local
Sections of Protection of Personal Information Act to commence Data privacy activist Murray Hunter says agencies, companies and organisations have a year to comply with the new law. 22 June 2020 2:00 PM
Government to oppose court application against SAA business rescue plan The Department of Public Enterprises says it will oppose a court application by SA Airlink. 22 June 2020 1:13 PM
Taxi industry has no regard for the commuters - Gauteng MEC for transport Jacob Mamabolo says the decision to strike by the taxi industry is completely unjustifiable. 22 June 2020 12:08 PM
View all Local
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant. 20 June 2020 10:28 AM
'It's not ideal to leave asylum-seekers behind in our COVID-19 response' Scalabrini Centre legal adviser Sally Ganda says document holders will still be subject to all eligibility criteria. 19 June 2020 4:54 PM
Transport Department to use SARS to disperse taxi industry relief funds Transport spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine and Armsta's Motlanalo Tsebe reflect on the new fund that has been announced. 19 June 2020 1:06 PM
View all Politics
NPA: All VBS accused have now paid their bail They appeared in the Palm Ridge Regional Court on Thursday where they all maintained their innocence. 19 June 2020 6:38 PM
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary? 18 June 2020 7:58 PM
Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, will join the show as the CEO, a role previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first SA series. 18 June 2020 7:34 PM
View all Business
Boity Thulo 'still feeling the same yearning I had when I started' The rapper and reality TV star touches on using her platform to speak out against gender-based violence. 19 June 2020 3:25 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
Safa removes two vice-presidents, in consultation about retrenchments Rea Ledwaba and Gay Mokoena were the two individuals relieved of their duties after the NEC said they had no confidence in their a... 21 June 2020 12:44 PM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
CSA postpone Solidarity Cup The match’s postponement comes after Minister Nathi Mthethwa reminded sports bodies about the route they need to take to resume tr... 20 June 2020 5:23 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Thembi and Malcom's TikTok videos have social media talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 June 2020 8:41 AM
[WATCH] Derek Redmond's dad helping him at race in 1992 still makes us cry Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 June 2020 8:40 AM
[WATCH] Langa Mavuso opens up about his single 'Lost Love' The musician songwriter says the 11-track album will drop this coming August. #702Unplugged 19 June 2020 3:29 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Safa removes two vice-presidents, in consultation about retrenchments

21 June 2020 12:44 PM
by
Tags:
South African Football Association
Gay Mokoena
Rea Ledwaba

Rea Ledwaba and Gay Mokoena were the two individuals relieved of their duties after the NEC said they had no confidence in their abilities.

JOHANNESBURG - The SA Football Association (Safa) has removed two vice-presidents following a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Saturday.

Rea Ledwaba and Gay Mokoena were the two individuals relieved of their duties after the NEC said they had no confidence in their abilities.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, acting chief executive officer (CEO), Tebogo Motlanthe, says Ledwaba’s removal is related to her sending a letter to the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) and the Sports Minister, Nathi Mthethwa, asking for intervention on internal matters.

“In that meeting, part of the issues raised were the letters sent by Ms. Rea Ledwaba to the Minister and Sascoc,” he confirmed on Sunday. “The NEC, because she has not favored them with a copy of that letter, resolved that she should have used internal remedies. More especially since Fifa discourage third party involvement in football affairs.”

He went on to say, “The NEC is the one that appoints the vice-president and they said they lost confidence in her. And by a majority, they resolved that she must be removed”.

Mokoena’s removal does not come as a surprise as the tense relationship between him and Safa President, Danny Jordaan, has played out in public.

In April, his report to the NEC was leaked, claiming amongst other things that Jordaan was flouting the organization's constitution by appointing or dismissing a CEO‚ chief operation officer and/or chief financial officer‚ powers which he does not have.

Mokoena also alleged that Jordaan was dismissing staff without the approval of the NEC.

“The Mokoena report is a well-reported document,” Motlanthe said. “It was entertained and the members found that it was not a true reflection given that on the 11 March he wrote a report and this one came as a very different report to the one that he wrote on the 11th. The members, after interacting with the report, they decided the report must not be adopted. It must be rejected because it’s not a true version of events”.

Mokoena stepped down as acting CEO on April 15 and on Saturday was also removed as VP of Safa.

“They (NEC) further said that, given that it has affected the question of trust in him and them, in the fact that it went to the media first, they also resolved to recall him.”

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Safa has announced that staff will take a pay cut and as Mothlante confirms, begun talks about retrenchments within the organization.

“We have started consultations as part of section 189(3) so no one has been retrenched, we are still consulting and after that, we will know”.


This article first appeared on EWN : Safa removes two vice-presidents, in consultation about retrenchments


Recommended

More from Local

laptop-and-cellphonejpg

Sections of Protection of Personal Information Act to commence

22 June 2020 2:00 PM

Data privacy activist Murray Hunter says agencies, companies and organisations have a year to comply with the new law.

Read More arrow_forward

saa-south-african-airwaysjpg

Government to oppose court application against SAA business rescue plan

22 June 2020 1:13 PM

The Department of Public Enterprises says it will oppose a court application by SA Airlink.

Read More arrow_forward

200622-taxi-blockade-edjpg

Taxi industry has no regard for the commuters - Gauteng MEC for transport

22 June 2020 12:08 PM

Jacob Mamabolo says the decision to strike by the taxi industry is completely unjustifiable.

Read More arrow_forward

200327essentialgif

[VIDEOS] Commuters stranded as taxi strike continues

22 June 2020 9:08 AM

Taxi commuters on Monday were left stranded as Santaco embarked on a shutdown.

Read More arrow_forward

Alex COVID-19 testing

[UPDATE] Gauteng recoveries reach 4,673

21 June 2020 10:25 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that the total number of tests conducted so far is 1.328,060.

Read More arrow_forward

190915enoughjpg

Another young woman murdered - suspect arrested after body of teen found in CT

21 June 2020 4:31 PM

The body of a 17-year-old girl was discovered in Philippi in the Western Cape on Saturday.

Read More arrow_forward

traffic-cop-jpgjpg

Will enforcing zero-tolerance drunk driving law turn into logistical nightmare?

21 June 2020 3:39 PM

Under the new law you won't be able to have a single drink before driving, as you can't have any alcohol in your blood whatsoever.

Read More arrow_forward

Hospital nurses doctors 123rf

SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply

21 June 2020 1:22 PM

An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients.

Read More arrow_forward

rugby-world-cup-masksjpg

RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis

21 June 2020 11:14 AM

SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players.

Read More arrow_forward

dakota-reunited-with-luke-dollimorejpg

[IN PICS] Puppy reunited with owner after 3-hour mountain rescue mission

20 June 2020 12:52 PM

Luke Dollimore's German Pointer fell 50 metres into a ravine on Table Mountain, but his story had a happy ending.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Sport

rugby-world-cup-masksjpg

RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis

21 June 2020 11:14 AM

SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players.

Read More arrow_forward

downloadjpg

CSA postpone Solidarity Cup

20 June 2020 5:23 PM

The match’s postponement comes after Minister Nathi Mthethwa reminded sports bodies about the route they need to take to resume training and matches under level 3 lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

130906booth .jpg

'It’s very disappointing': Booth on clubs selling PSL status

18 June 2020 8:26 PM

Bidvest Wits confirmed on Wednesday night that they had sold their credentials to National First Division side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC.

Read More arrow_forward

newlands-rugbypng

Aerios takes SA Rugby to court

18 June 2020 12:57 PM

Aerios believes the South African Rugby Union acted “unlawfully in trying to rid itself of Aerios for self-gain”.

Read More arrow_forward

180926-csa-edjpg

Pivotal weeks ahead for CSA as Moroe investigation nears end

17 June 2020 10:29 AM

Moroe was suspended in December 2019 pending the outcome of an independent forensic investigation into management practices at CSA.

Read More arrow_forward

200615-soweto-marathonedjpg

2020 Soweto Marathon cancelled due to COVID-19

15 June 2020 11:36 AM

Soweto Marathon Trust chairperson Sello Khunou said that calling off South Africa’s biggest one-day road running event was not an easy decision.

Read More arrow_forward

190121-gavin-hunt-edjpg

TTM says it has bought Bidvest Wits PSL status

13 June 2020 10:19 PM

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has announced that it has bought Bidvest Wits with all its players.

Read More arrow_forward

191023sa-vs-indgif

Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA

13 June 2020 1:21 PM

Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas.

Read More arrow_forward

180926-csa-edjpg

CSA board adamant Moroe is still suspended

12 June 2020 9:37 AM

In a statement released on Thursday night, CSA explained that Thabang Moroe is still suspended until the independent forensic investigation into management practices is concluded.

Read More arrow_forward

simphiwegif

Tshabalala reflects on ‘perfect’ goal as SA reminisces over 2010 World Cup

11 June 2020 7:44 AM

11 June 2010 is a date many South Africans will never forget as it marked the start of the Fifa World Cup. The only one to date to be hosted on African soil.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Taxi industry has no regard for the commuters - Gauteng MEC for transport

Local

[VIDEOS] Commuters stranded as taxi strike continues

Local

Roads blocked due to taxi strike, state and industry at loggerheads

Politics

EWN Highlights

Coronavirus pandemic still accelerating: WHO chief

22 June 2020 1:09 PM

Suspect in Miguel Louw, Sandra Munsamy kidnappings makes court appearance

22 June 2020 12:09 PM

Santaco taxi shutdown: Gauteng commuters left stranded and frustrated

22 June 2020 11:59 AM

