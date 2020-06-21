Will enforcing zero-tolerance drunk driving law turn into logistical nightmare?

Streaming issues? Report here
070a3516-smalljpg 070a3516-smalljpg
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients. 21 June 2020 1:22 PM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
[UPDATE] 4,966 new infections as SA recoveries surpass 50,000 There were 46 new coronavirus-related deaths: 32 from the Western Cape, 11 from the Western Cape and 3 from KwaZulu-Natal. 20 June 2020 8:29 PM
View all Local
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant. 20 June 2020 10:28 AM
'It's not ideal to leave asylum-seekers behind in our COVID-19 response' Scalabrini Centre legal adviser Sally Ganda says document holders will still be subject to all eligibility criteria. 19 June 2020 4:54 PM
Transport Department to use SARS to disperse taxi industry relief funds Transport spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine and Armsta's Motlanalo Tsebe reflect on the new fund that has been announced. 19 June 2020 1:06 PM
View all Politics
NPA: All VBS accused have now paid their bail They appeared in the Palm Ridge Regional Court on Thursday where they all maintained their innocence. 19 June 2020 6:38 PM
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary? 18 June 2020 7:58 PM
Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, will join the show as the CEO, a role previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first SA series. 18 June 2020 7:34 PM
View all Business
Boity Thulo 'still feeling the same yearning I had when I started' The rapper and reality TV star touches on using her platform to speak out against gender-based violence. 19 June 2020 3:25 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
'It’s very disappointing': Booth on clubs selling PSL status Bidvest Wits confirmed on Wednesday night that they had sold their credentials to National First Division side Tshakhuma Tsha Madz... 18 June 2020 8:26 PM
Aerios takes SA Rugby to court Aerios believes the South African Rugby Union acted “unlawfully in trying to rid itself of Aerios for self-gain”. 18 June 2020 12:57 PM
Pivotal weeks ahead for CSA as Moroe investigation nears end Moroe was suspended in December 2019 pending the outcome of an independent forensic investigation into management practices at CSA... 17 June 2020 10:29 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion

Will enforcing zero-tolerance drunk driving law turn into logistical nightmare?

21 June 2020 3:39 PM
by
Tags:
Drunk driving
Aarto Act
Fikile Mbalula
Department of Transport
Road fatalities
Drinking and Driving
COVID-19
zero tolerance
Warren Tucker

Under the new law you won't be able to have a single drink before driving, as you can't have any alcohol in your blood whatsoever.

Currently the concentration of alcohol in your blood must be less than 0.05 gram per 100 millilitres if you want to get behind the wheel (and less than 0.02 gram for professional drivers).

Under the new law, you won't be able to drink and drive at all.

In January, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that the department would go ahead in June with a 0% legal blood-alcohol limit.

We are going to be intolerant to drinking and driving. We’re going beyond saying there’s some percentage – it must be zero percent. It’s going to be zero. No alcohol in the blood – and the law is going to bite with regard to that.

Fikile Mbalula, Minister of Transport

Considering the high level of road fatalities recorded every year due to drunk drivers, this makes sense says motoring journalist Warren Tucker.

Well, on paper, at least.

If the existing laws are not always enforced properly he asks, how will officers deal with the changes if they're not properly trained?

If you look at the existing drinking and driving laws, they're quite strict... You can have the best law on paper but if the person or the people that are tasked with enforcing this law first of all don't understand the law, haven't received adequate training in how to enforce this law, you end up with a similar problem again.

Warren Tucker, Motoring journalist

Tucker points out that the 0% rule also raises new problems - some medications contain alchohol, and what about the use of hand sanitizers during the Covid-19 crisis?

We are sitting in a situation where we're using hand sanitizer 24/7 - a lot of them really reek of alcohol. A lot of the time the metro cops will stick their head into the vehicle to see whether you've been drinking, to get a smell out of the vehicle.

Warren Tucker, Motoring journalist

Insurers have pointed out that while they've always had the right to reject your claim if it's proven your blood alcohol level was over the legal limit, the new law removes any grey area for argument.

And again, do you want to fill the prisons up with serious and violent crime or do you want to fill the prisons up with drunk drivers?

Warren Tucker, Motoring journalist

Tucker also takes a look at the driving demerit system set to be implemented under the new Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act as well.

Listen to the discussion in the audio below:


21 June 2020 3:39 PM
by
Tags:
Drunk driving
Aarto Act
Fikile Mbalula
Department of Transport
Road fatalities
Drinking and Driving
COVID-19
zero tolerance
Warren Tucker

Recommended

More from Opinion

150408Kruger1.jpg

President Ramaphosa should put all colonial statues in Cape Town, says caller

17 June 2020 10:52 AM

Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show discuss colonial names and statues. Willem says Hoërskool DF Malan should be changed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rest in peace rip grave tombstone

'Our inquiries and hearings are like graveyards where the truth gets buried'

10 June 2020 10:58 AM

Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show express their views on #BlackLivesMatter protests around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

angie1gif

'We are not against the opening of schools, we are worried about the timing'

2 June 2020 11:23 AM

Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show share views on the reopening of schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alex SANDF

SANDF findings into Collins Khosa's death absolute BS, says Eusebius

28 May 2020 10:55 AM

Callers on the open line discuss the SANDF internal inquiry into the death of Alexandra resident Collins Khosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eusebius McKaiser 702 Gradient

I think the government has gone absolutely bonkers, says Eusebius McKaiser

27 May 2020 11:29 AM

Callers on the open line comment on the decision by the government to open congregational worship at Level 3.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

melanie verwoerd_3.png

'People keep saying govt must treat them like adults. So then, wear the masks!'

23 May 2020 4:27 PM

After counting 20 people without masks during a short drive, political analyst Melanie Verwoerd called CapeTalk in despair.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

biancaswidth-800jpg

'Bianca Schoombee doesn't regret what she said, she regrets how it came up'

21 May 2020 11:16 AM

Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show debate Bianca Schoombee's tweets, apology and her Miss SA withdrawal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200519 Angie Motshekga1

'Problem is that govt wants to give textbook answers to real-life situations'

20 May 2020 11:32 AM

Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show express their concerns over the announcement by the basic education minister.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bcx-branded-article-thumbnail-gabriel-tovar-unsplash-smalljpg

[OPINION] Digital infrastructure critical to survive a Post Corona world

20 May 2020 9:34 AM

The need for rapid adaptation is becoming more critical as the financial services sector adjusts to a post COVID-19 climate

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus South Africa lockdown 123rf

'We should not treat COVID-19 numbers like a maths game,' says Eusebius

18 May 2020 11:06 AM

Eusebius McKaiser says if the numbers are treated like some daily statistical daily test we will lose the human story behind them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply

Local World

[UPDATE] 4,966 new infections as SA recoveries surpass 50,000

World Local

Nal’ibali wants dads on board to raise a generation of responsible young men

Local

EWN Highlights

Calls for SA men to do more to improve the lives of women, children

21 June 2020 4:26 PM

Spain reopens its borders as state of emergency comes to an end

21 June 2020 4:06 PM

NW police arrest alleged Facebook serial rapist in Klerksdorp

21 June 2020 2:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA