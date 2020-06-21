Streaming issues? Report here
Late Night Talk
Another young woman murdered - suspect arrested after body of teen found in CT

21 June 2020 4:31 PM
by
Tags:
Western Cape
Philippi
Andre Traut
Femicide
gender-based violence
President Cyril Ramaphosa

The body of a 17-year-old girl was discovered in Philippi in the Western Cape on Saturday.

Police are investigating yet another murder of a young woman as the rate of femicide in South Africa shows no sign of abating.

RELATED: Bodies of CT mother and daughter discovered, Ramaphosa condemns surge in GBV

The naked body of a 17-year-old girl was found lying in a street in Browns Farm near Philippi in the Western Cape.

A man in his twenties has been arrested in connection with the murder.

The circumstances around the death of a 17-year-old girl are being investigated by the Nyanga police after her naked body was found. The exact cause of her death is yet to be determined and no one has been arrested yet.

Andrè Traut, Police spokesperson

During his last address to the nation on Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa referred to gender-based violence as the second epidemic the country is facing, one as serious as the coronavirus.

Over the past few weeks, no fewer than 21 women and children have been murdered. Their killers thought they could silence them. But we will not forget them and we will speak for them where they cannot.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

Marking Father's Day on Sunday, the president emphasized the role of fathers in shaping the future men of South Africa.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Another young woman murdered - suspect arrested after body of teen found in CT


