Roads blocked due to taxi strike, state and industry at loggerheads

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
EWN: Santaco Taxi strike
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi
Today at 15:16
EWN: Man arrested for extortion of Miguel Louw family
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 15:20
Covid-19 pandemic is reaching its "peak" in the Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 15:45
Santam rejecting settlement proposal from hospitality operators
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Georgina Crouth
Today at 15:52
Santam rejecting settlement proposal from hospitality operators
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Professor Birgit Kuschke
Today at 16:45
Competition Commission to keep eye on food prices
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
James Hodge - Chief economist at Competition Commission
Today at 16:52
Transparent masks allow South African deaf people to lip-read
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Veetha Sewkuran, President of the KZN Blind and Deaf Society
Today at 17:11
Santaco taxi strike in Gauteng:
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Midday Mali
Today at 18:09
Telkom releases results and considers selling mobile towers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sipho Maseko - Group CEO at Telkom
Today at 18:12
Standard Bank climate change resolutions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sim Tshabalala - CEO at Standard Bank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Meryl Pick - Head of Research of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
SKYPE: Business leaders on how Covid has changed SA.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bonang Mohale - Chair at Bidvest
Today at 19:08
How the regulations roller coaster has affected this non alcoholic drinks business.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johannes Le Roux - Director and Founder at The Duchess
Today at 19:19
Business Book review: Augustine Sedgewick's 'Coffeeland'
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marcia Klein - Editor at Business Times
Today at 19:33
SKYPE: Make Money Mondays - Zakes Bantwini is hoing to Harvard Business School and other money matters PLAY CLIP: ARY3 - Wasting my time, by Zakes Bantwini
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zakes Bantwini - SKYPE: Zakes Bantwini
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sections of Protection of Personal Information Act to commence Data privacy activist Murray Hunter says agencies, companies and organisations have a year to comply with the new law. 22 June 2020 2:00 PM
[UPDATE] Gauteng recoveries reach 4,673 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that the total number of tests conducted so far is 1.328,060. 21 June 2020 10:25 PM
Another young woman murdered - suspect arrested after body of teen found in CT The body of a 17-year-old girl was discovered in Philippi in the Western Cape on Saturday. 21 June 2020 4:31 PM
View all Local
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant. 20 June 2020 10:28 AM
'It's not ideal to leave asylum-seekers behind in our COVID-19 response' Scalabrini Centre legal adviser Sally Ganda says document holders will still be subject to all eligibility criteria. 19 June 2020 4:54 PM
Transport Department to use SARS to disperse taxi industry relief funds Transport spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine and Armsta's Motlanalo Tsebe reflect on the new fund that has been announced. 19 June 2020 1:06 PM
View all Politics
NPA: All VBS accused have now paid their bail They appeared in the Palm Ridge Regional Court on Thursday where they all maintained their innocence. 19 June 2020 6:38 PM
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary? 18 June 2020 7:58 PM
Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, will join the show as the CEO, a role previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first SA series. 18 June 2020 7:34 PM
View all Business
Boity Thulo 'still feeling the same yearning I had when I started' The rapper and reality TV star touches on using her platform to speak out against gender-based violence. 19 June 2020 3:25 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
[WATCH] Thembi and Malcom's TikTok videos have social media talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 June 2020 8:41 AM
[WATCH] Derek Redmond's dad helping him at race in 1992 still makes us cry Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 June 2020 8:40 AM
[WATCH] Langa Mavuso opens up about his single 'Lost Love' The musician songwriter says the 11-track album will drop this coming August. #702Unplugged 19 June 2020 3:29 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Roads blocked due to taxi strike, state and industry at loggerheads

22 June 2020 8:00 AM
by
Tags:
Fikile Mbalula
SANTACO
ATA
taxistrike

Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa and Transport spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine reflect on what is happening.

In a bid to force government to reconsider its R1 billion relief fund to the taxi industry, South African National Taxi Council's (Santaco) in Gauteng is going ahead with its planned shutdown on Monday.

The industry is up in arms over the package arguing that operators lost a lot more because of lockdown restrictions.

RELATED: Transport Department to use SARS to disperse taxi industry relief funds

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa and Transport spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine to weigh in on the matter.

There is a meeting planned with Fikile Mbalula, this coming Tuesday or Wednesday and we intend to explore the issue of the relief further.

Thabiso Molelekwa, Spokesperson - Santaco

He says Mbalula making an announcement after a meeting that was had last week, put the industry in a difficult situation as the outcomes of the meeting were had not even been reported to members.

It is regrettable as a shutdown is the last thing we would have wanted to do, but it is unfair as since day one of the lockdown, the industry has been subsidising the commuter and this is an industry that is not subsidised by the government.

Thabiso Molelekwa, Spokesperson - Santaco

Molelekwa says taxi operators have not been making money since the lockdown started.

If there is no serious intervention, in the next six to eight months, atleast 45% of taxi owners will loose their vehicles.

Thabiso Molelekwa, Spokesperson - Santaco

Allie Paine says it is unfortunate that the taxi industry and government are at loggerheads.

We are finding this shutdown premature and counterproductive. Santaco has always enjoyed an audience with the minister and continues to do so, we have a meeting on Wednesday, for them to voice their grievances.

Ayanda Allie Paine, Spokesperson - Transport Ministry

For them to take to the streets in this manner, it is something we find unbecoming and they should have allowed these discussions to ventilate themselves.

Ayanda Allie Paine, Spokesperson - Transport Ministry

Listen below to the full conversation:


22 June 2020 8:00 AM
by
Tags:
Fikile Mbalula
SANTACO
ATA
taxistrike

Recommended

More from Politics

ebfumwdxgaaw-k7jfif

UTA to take action against its drivers who resort to violence during taxi strike

22 June 2020 1:21 PM

Thousands of commuters have been left stranded as the taxi industry stopped operating on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191014 Fugees 2

UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity

20 June 2020 10:28 AM

Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

protest-poster.jpg

'It's not ideal to leave asylum-seekers behind in our COVID-19 response'

19 June 2020 4:54 PM

Scalabrini Centre legal adviser Sally Ganda says document holders will still be subject to all eligibility criteria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

taxi-rankjpg

Transport Department to use SARS to disperse taxi industry relief funds

19 June 2020 1:06 PM

Transport spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine and Armsta's Motlanalo Tsebe reflect on the new fund that has been announced.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200316 Interministerial5

New legislation has been published to fight GBV - Ronald Lamola

19 June 2020 9:30 AM

Justice minister says the legislation is aimed to strengthen the justice system in fighting against the violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160829PTAGirls-gif.gif

'Racial victimisation continued since 2016 at Pretoria High School for Girls'

19 June 2020 7:57 AM

Matric pupils Chante Pietersen and Zulaikha Patel reflect on why protests have flared up at the school.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

Processes already under way to revive SA’s economy post-COVID-19 - Ramaphosa

18 June 2020 2:06 PM

The president said post-COVID-19, the economic landscape would be similar to that of a post-war landscape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200618-vbs1-edjpg

[WATCH] VBS Mutual Bank suspects appear in court

18 June 2020 12:55 PM

Seven of the eight suspects arrested for their role in the multi-billion rand bank heist are now appearing in court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

john steenhuisen

Government walking away from lockdown to avoid humiliation in court - DA

18 June 2020 7:58 AM

Interim leader John Steenhuisen says what was announce is very confusing but he welcomes the opening of hairdressers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180530saexpress

SA Express is crashing because of poor financial management - Scopa

18 June 2020 7:34 AM

Chaiperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa reflects on the liquidators finding discrepancies in the carriers asset evaluation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Taxi industry has no regard for the commuters - Gauteng MEC for transport

Local

[VIDEOS] Commuters stranded as taxi strike continues

Local

Roads blocked due to taxi strike, state and industry at loggerheads

Politics

EWN Highlights

Coronavirus pandemic still accelerating: WHO chief

22 June 2020 1:09 PM

Suspect in Miguel Louw, Sandra Munsamy kidnappings makes court appearance

22 June 2020 12:09 PM

Santaco taxi shutdown: Gauteng commuters left stranded and frustrated

22 June 2020 11:59 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA