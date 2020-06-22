[WATCH] Thembi and Malcom's TikTok videos have social media talking





Thembi and Malcom's TikTok videos have social media talking

Social media is talking after a string of videos of Thembi Ubisi and Malcolm Wentzel went viral.

Watch below the video:

Watch another video of the two's exchange:

Thembi has always been that girl 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YQqzP5BaJU — YT: Gracious Ming (@_pheladi_) June 19, 2020

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: