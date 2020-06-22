[WATCH] Derek Redmond's dad helping him at race in 1992 still makes us cry
Derek Redmond's dad helping him at race in 1992 still makes us cry
Sunday was Father's Day and many people shared their incredible moments with their fathers, however, it is a video from the 1992 Olympic Games that is pulling at our heartstrings.
Watch this video below:
I will literally never not cry actual tears watching this. Dads rule. pic.twitter.com/ufDg7BvUtn— Ryan Catanese (@rcatanese) June 21, 2020
