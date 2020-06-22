[WATCH] Derek Redmond's dad helping him at race in 1992 still makes us cry





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Zoom disaster as official attends meeting topless in bed

Derek Redmond's dad helping him at race in 1992 still makes us cry

Sunday was Father's Day and many people shared their incredible moments with their fathers, however, it is a video from the 1992 Olympic Games that is pulling at our heartstrings.

Watch this video below:

I will literally never not cry actual tears watching this. Dads rule. pic.twitter.com/ufDg7BvUtn — Ryan Catanese (@rcatanese) June 21, 2020

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: