[VIDEOS] Commuters stranded as taxi strike continues
In a bid to force government to reconsider its R1 billion relief fund to the taxi industry, South African National Taxi Council's (Santaco) in Gauteng is going ahead with its planned shutdown on Monday.
The industry is up in arms over the package arguing that operators lost a lot more because of lockdown restrictions.
RELATED: Roads blocked due to taxi strike, state and industry at loggerheads
Thousands of commuters have been left stranded with no way to get to work.
Watch videos below:
Situation at MTN taxi rank,people are stranded,some can't get to work while some can't return home#Taxistrike #TaxiShutdown pic.twitter.com/u5n1m0qeTI— Itumeleng Lekomanyane (@sandwich_kiing) June 22, 2020
SANDF is here 🔥🔥🔥🔥#Taxistrike pic.twitter.com/1aEJmybJ4m— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) June 22, 2020
VIDEO: #SANDF and SAPS officials arriving to open the blocked R80 Mabopane Highway coming from Soshanguve direction. #Taxistrike #TaxiShutdown #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/ABPVvOJ0RI— Tshepiso Moche (@tshepimoche) June 22, 2020
Kubi la eDobsonville, taxi drivers are threatening to burn buses so we had to get off #Taxistrike pic.twitter.com/442GliYQld— Karabo M (@kariexx_) June 22, 2020
