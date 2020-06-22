[VIDEOS] Commuters stranded as taxi strike continues

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:10
EWN: Santaco Taxi strike
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi
Today at 15:16
EWN: Man arrested for extortion of Miguel Louw family
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 15:20
Covid-19 pandemic is reaching its "peak" in the Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 15:45
Santam rejecting settlement proposal from hospitality operators
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Georgina Crouth
Today at 15:52
Santam rejecting settlement proposal from hospitality operators
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Professor Birgit Kuschke
Today at 16:45
Competition Commission to keep eye on food prices
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
James Hodge - Chief economist at Competition Commission
Today at 16:52
Transparent masks allow South African deaf people to lip-read
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Veetha Sewkuran, President of the KZN Blind and Deaf Society
Today at 17:11
Santaco taxi strike in Gauteng:
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Midday Mali
Today at 18:09
Telkom releases results and considers selling mobile towers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sipho Maseko - Group CEO at Telkom
Today at 18:12
Standard Bank climate change resolutions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sim Tshabalala - CEO at Standard Bank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Meryl Pick - Head of Research of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
SKYPE: Business leaders on how Covid has changed SA.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bonang Mohale - Chair at Bidvest
Today at 19:08
How the regulations roller coaster has affected this non alcoholic drinks business.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johannes Le Roux - Director and Founder at The Duchess
Today at 19:19
Business Book review: Augustine Sedgewick's 'Coffeeland'
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marcia Klein - Editor at Business Times
Today at 19:33
SKYPE: Make Money Mondays - Zakes Bantwini is hoing to Harvard Business School and other money matters PLAY CLIP: ARY3 - Wasting my time, by Zakes Bantwini
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zakes Bantwini - SKYPE: Zakes Bantwini
Sections of Protection of Personal Information Act to commence
Data privacy activist Murray Hunter says agencies, companies and organisations have a year to comply with the new law. 22 June 2020 2:00 PM
Government to oppose court application against SAA business rescue plan
The Department of Public Enterprises says it will oppose a court application by SA Airlink. 22 June 2020 1:13 PM
Taxi industry has no regard for the commuters - Gauteng MEC for transport
Jacob Mamabolo says the decision to strike by the taxi industry is completely unjustifiable. 22 June 2020 12:08 PM
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity
Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant. 20 June 2020 10:28 AM
'It's not ideal to leave asylum-seekers behind in our COVID-19 response'
Scalabrini Centre legal adviser Sally Ganda says document holders will still be subject to all eligibility criteria. 19 June 2020 4:54 PM
Transport Department to use SARS to disperse taxi industry relief funds
Transport spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine and Armsta's Motlanalo Tsebe reflect on the new fund that has been announced. 19 June 2020 1:06 PM
NPA: All VBS accused have now paid their bail
They appeared in the Palm Ridge Regional Court on Thursday where they all maintained their innocence. 19 June 2020 6:38 PM
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die
Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don't have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary? 18 June 2020 7:58 PM
Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa
Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, will join the show as the CEO, a role previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first SA series. 18 June 2020 7:34 PM
Boity Thulo 'still feeling the same yearning I had when I started'
The rapper and reality TV star touches on using her platform to speak out against gender-based violence. 19 June 2020 3:25 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles'
The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio
The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
Safa removes two vice-presidents, in consultation about retrenchments
Rea Ledwaba and Gay Mokoena were the two individuals relieved of their duties after the NEC said they had no confidence in their a... 21 June 2020 12:44 PM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis
SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
CSA postpone Solidarity Cup
The match's postponement comes after Minister Nathi Mthethwa reminded sports bodies about the route they need to take to resume tr... 20 June 2020 5:23 PM
[WATCH] Thembi and Malcom's TikTok videos have social media talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 June 2020 8:41 AM
[WATCH] Derek Redmond's dad helping him at race in 1992 still makes us cry
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 June 2020 8:40 AM
[WATCH] Langa Mavuso opens up about his single 'Lost Love'
The musician songwriter says the 11-track album will drop this coming August. #702Unplugged 19 June 2020 3:29 PM
[VIDEOS] Commuters stranded as taxi strike continues

22 June 2020 9:08 AM
by
Tags:
SANTACO
#TaxiStrike
Taxis
commuters

Taxi commuters on Monday were left stranded as Santaco embarked on a shutdown.

In a bid to force government to reconsider its R1 billion relief fund to the taxi industry, South African National Taxi Council's (Santaco) in Gauteng is going ahead with its planned shutdown on Monday.

The industry is up in arms over the package arguing that operators lost a lot more because of lockdown restrictions.

RELATED: Roads blocked due to taxi strike, state and industry at loggerheads

Thousands of commuters have been left stranded with no way to get to work.

Watch videos below:


22 June 2020 9:08 AM
by
Tags:
SANTACO
#TaxiStrike
Taxis
commuters

Coronavirus pandemic still accelerating: WHO chief
22 June 2020 1:09 PM

22 June 2020 1:09 PM

Suspect in Miguel Louw, Sandra Munsamy kidnappings makes court appearance
22 June 2020 12:09 PM

22 June 2020 12:09 PM

Santaco taxi shutdown: Gauteng commuters left stranded and frustrated
22 June 2020 11:59 AM

22 June 2020 11:59 AM

