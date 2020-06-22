Taxi industry has no regard for the commuters - Gauteng MEC for transport





Thousands of commuters were left stranded on Monday morning as taxis went on a strike Gauteng.

The government has offered R1.135 billion taxi relief but the taxi industry say the amount is too little.

The taxi industry wants R20,000 per taxi but Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the government would only offer R5,000 per taxi and this was a once-off payment.

Aubrey Masango speaks to senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics and Business Science Lumkile Mondi who says the taxi industry is s very critical sector.

This is one area where ownership is skewed towards black people. One would expect that in a sector of an economy that is being dominated by black people that the state would be much kinder and more cooperative in supporting it. Lumkile Mondi - Senior lecturer at Wits School of Economics and Business Science

We know that 66% of public transport is provided by the taxi industry that is the power they have. That is why from time to time to extract benefits they will embark in mass action. Lumkile Mondi - Senior lecturer at Wits School of Economics and Business Science

Gauteng MEC for Transport Jacob Mamabolo says the country is under conditions of COVID-19 and Prasa trains are not operating meaning people depend on taxis for transport.

Economies are trying to take off and we know that if one worker does not pitch at work they can easily be fired. Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Transport

This decision to go on a strike is completely unjustifiable. The use of commuters as a glass shield is wrong. Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Transport

On the issue that the taxi industry does not pay tax, Mamabolo says everyone who receives money from the government should pay tax.

The government will not give money to people who do not pay tax, they need to be registered that is why Sars has been appointed to be the implementing agent. Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Transport

The taxi industry has no regard for commuters. Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Transport

