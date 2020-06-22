Taxi industry has no regard for the commuters - Gauteng MEC for transport
Thousands of commuters were left stranded on Monday morning as taxis went on a strike Gauteng.
The government has offered R1.135 billion taxi relief but the taxi industry say the amount is too little.
The taxi industry wants R20,000 per taxi but Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the government would only offer R5,000 per taxi and this was a once-off payment.
Aubrey Masango speaks to senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics and Business Science Lumkile Mondi who says the taxi industry is s very critical sector.
VIDEOS: Commuters stranded as taxi strike continues
This is one area where ownership is skewed towards black people. One would expect that in a sector of an economy that is being dominated by black people that the state would be much kinder and more cooperative in supporting it.Lumkile Mondi - Senior lecturer at Wits School of Economics and Business Science
We know that 66% of public transport is provided by the taxi industry that is the power they have. That is why from time to time to extract benefits they will embark in mass action.Lumkile Mondi - Senior lecturer at Wits School of Economics and Business Science
Gauteng MEC for Transport Jacob Mamabolo says the country is under conditions of COVID-19 and Prasa trains are not operating meaning people depend on taxis for transport.
RELATED: Roads blocked due to taxi strike, state and industry at loggerheads
Economies are trying to take off and we know that if one worker does not pitch at work they can easily be fired.Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Transport
This decision to go on a strike is completely unjustifiable. The use of commuters as a glass shield is wrong.Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Transport
On the issue that the taxi industry does not pay tax, Mamabolo says everyone who receives money from the government should pay tax.
The government will not give money to people who do not pay tax, they need to be registered that is why Sars has been appointed to be the implementing agent.Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Transport
The taxi industry has no regard for commuters.Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Transport
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
[UPDATE] Gauteng recoveries reach 4,673
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that the total number of tests conducted so far is 1.328,060.Read More
'Alcohol-related trauma cases using resources for COVID-19 patients'
Western Cape Department of Health chief of operations Dr Saadiq Kariem says alcohol was present in 60% of pedestrian fatalities.Read More
One in every six people have lost their jobs during lockdown - survey
TransUnion CEO Lee Naik says they surveyed more than a thousand people per week in all nine provinces.Read More
Understanding dexamethasone, a new drug used to treat COVID-19 and how it works
A study by the University of Oxford in London shows that the drug can reduce fatalities in severely ill COVID-19 patients.Read More
Cosas to shut down schools, calls for government to test pupils for COVID-19
National coordinator Buntu Josephs says if the state is serious about saving lives, it will provide tests for pupils.Read More
David Makhura concerned about COVID-19 growth rate in the province
Eyewitness News reporter Bonga Dlulane says the premier says hospital beds are going to be a challenge as trauma cases increase.Read More
By all counts a million COVID-19 tests done is not small thing - Zweli Mkhize
Health minister gives an update on the country's fight against the novel coronavirus.Read More
If it were according to me ban on alcohol sales would continue - Bheki Cele
Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says Cele says at Level 3 the country has seen more brawls related to alcohol.Read More
[LISTEN] 316 police officers arrested during lockdown
Police minister's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba says about 246 of these police officers are on suspension.Read More
Government lost roughly R2-billion in cigarette revenue over lockdown period
'Tobacco Wars' author Johan van Loggerenberg says R6-billion went into the illicit economy as cigarettes were sold at high prices.Read More