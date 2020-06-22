[LISTEN] Emotions 'do not follow the rules of logic'
Very often people experience heightened emotional states and more often than not, one does not know what to do with these states.
Clinical psychologist Hayden Knibbs says emotions serve as a marker to get you to pay attention and refers to what is known as the 'rules of emotions' to help one process and acknowledge them.
Knibbs says emotions are like a red flag that forces you to revisit something of importance.
What a build-up of emotions do is actually skew our ability to logically deduce outcomes.Hayden Knibbs, Clinical psychologist
Emotions are logical in the sense that they have a systematic step-by-step flow. It is just that they follow slightly different rules.Hayden Knibbs, Clinical psychologist
Classically the rules that we would refer to as intellect, that pays most focus to deduction, we can really deduce an outcome. If emotions followed the rules of logic, you could just deduce them away but they don't follow that rule.Hayden Knibbs, Clinical psychologist
Many different emotions have different functions....when we are faced by something, we are impacted by it, part of our mind attaches an emotional impact to our experiences, let's say fear - the function of that emotion is to try and increase the likelihood that we survive effectively.Hayden Knibbs, Clinical psychologist
What our emotions want us to do is revisit the situation, whatever it is, to really understand it on as deep and as thorough level as possible because that allows our mind the opportunity to really get exposed to all of the elements to it and settle itself that we are not necessarily at increased risk.Hayden Knibbs, Clinical psychologist
The rule of the emotions is that they remain with you until they are acknowledged and processed.Hayden Knibbs, Psychologist
Click on the link below to hear the full conversation...
