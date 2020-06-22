Government to oppose court application against SAA business rescue plan
The Department of Public Enterprises says it will oppose a court application by SA Airlink which seeks to have South African Airways (SAA) placed under provisional liquidation and wants to interdict the business rescue practitioners (BRPs) from convening a creditors meeting to vote on a business rescue plan for the national carrier.
In a statement on Monday, the department said it is is also aware of plans by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and the South African Airways Cabin Crew Association to interdict the creditor’s meeting through the courts.
Clement Manyatela spoke to the department's acting director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi to find out more.
We understand that Airlink is displeased firstly with the business rescue process itself, in terms of how the business rescue practitioners have run it. They are also displeased with the conduct of government on the decisions they are of the view should have been made with regard to the future of SAA which according to them - it should have been liquidation instead of business rescue.Kgathatso Tlhakudi, Acting director-general - Department of Public Enterprises
This has definitely come through as quite as a surprise ... they had plenty of opportunities to raise the concerns that they had.Kgathatso Tlhakudi, Acting director-general - Department of Public Enterprises
Click on the link below to hear more....
