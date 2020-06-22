UTA to take action against its drivers who resort to violence during taxi strike
There is a mass taxi shutdown in Gauteng on Monday as thousands of taxis operators affiliated with the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) have stopped operating leaving commuters stranded.
The government has offered R1.135 billion taxi relief which the taxi industry has refused to accept citing that the amount is too little.
RELATED: Roads blocked due to taxi strike, state and industry at loggerheads
The taxi industry wants R20,000 per taxi but Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the government would only offer R5,000 per taxi and this was a once-off payment.
RELATED: Taxi industry has no regard for the commuters - Gauteng MEC for transport
Clement Manyathela speaks to EWN reporter Edwin Ntshidi, United Taxi Association (UTA) spokesperson Sipho Nkwenyana and National Taxi Alliance (NTA) spokesperson Theo Malele to give insight on the shutdown.
The situation remains desperate in the Johannesburg CBD because of the shutdown. People were queuing at the Noord Taxi Rank with people thinking that taxis will appear but they then realised that taxis will not come thus some of them opted to find alternative transport.Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - EWN
Malele says NTA is in oppossition with what the minister has put on the table and the organisation is giving the negotiations a chance.
Only after robust engagement with the government, we will map out a way forward. We find ourselves in a give and take situation, the government has expressed that there are no more resources available and we are aware that when COVID-19 came, we were already in a recession. We are of the view that more intense negotiation should find a way forward.Theo Malele, Spokesperson - National Taxi Alliance
Nkwenyana says his organisation made it clear its meeting that any form of violence will be tolerated.
Some elements found themselves into the peaceful protest action however we will take action against our drivers who resort to violence during the protest.Sipho Nkwenyana, Spokesperson - United Taxi Association
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
Roads blocked due to taxi strike, state and industry at loggerheads
Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa and Transport spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine reflect on what is happening.Read More
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity
Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant.Read More
'It's not ideal to leave asylum-seekers behind in our COVID-19 response'
Scalabrini Centre legal adviser Sally Ganda says document holders will still be subject to all eligibility criteria.Read More
Transport Department to use SARS to disperse taxi industry relief funds
Transport spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine and Armsta's Motlanalo Tsebe reflect on the new fund that has been announced.Read More
New legislation has been published to fight GBV - Ronald Lamola
Justice minister says the legislation is aimed to strengthen the justice system in fighting against the violence.Read More
'Racial victimisation continued since 2016 at Pretoria High School for Girls'
Matric pupils Chante Pietersen and Zulaikha Patel reflect on why protests have flared up at the school.Read More
Processes already under way to revive SA’s economy post-COVID-19 - Ramaphosa
The president said post-COVID-19, the economic landscape would be similar to that of a post-war landscape.Read More
[WATCH] VBS Mutual Bank suspects appear in court
Seven of the eight suspects arrested for their role in the multi-billion rand bank heist are now appearing in court.Read More
Government walking away from lockdown to avoid humiliation in court - DA
Interim leader John Steenhuisen says what was announce is very confusing but he welcomes the opening of hairdressers.Read More
SA Express is crashing because of poor financial management - Scopa
Chaiperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa reflects on the liquidators finding discrepancies in the carriers asset evaluation.Read More