UTA to take action against its drivers who resort to violence during taxi strike





There is a mass taxi shutdown in Gauteng on Monday as thousands of taxis operators affiliated with the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) have stopped operating leaving commuters stranded.

The government has offered R1.135 billion taxi relief which the taxi industry has refused to accept citing that the amount is too little.

RELATED: Roads blocked due to taxi strike, state and industry at loggerheads

The taxi industry wants R20,000 per taxi but Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the government would only offer R5,000 per taxi and this was a once-off payment.

RELATED: Taxi industry has no regard for the commuters - Gauteng MEC for transport

Clement Manyathela speaks to EWN reporter Edwin Ntshidi, United Taxi Association (UTA) spokesperson Sipho Nkwenyana and National Taxi Alliance (NTA) spokesperson Theo Malele to give insight on the shutdown.

The situation remains desperate in the Johannesburg CBD because of the shutdown. People were queuing at the Noord Taxi Rank with people thinking that taxis will appear but they then realised that taxis will not come thus some of them opted to find alternative transport. Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - EWN

Malele says NTA is in oppossition with what the minister has put on the table and the organisation is giving the negotiations a chance.

Only after robust engagement with the government, we will map out a way forward. We find ourselves in a give and take situation, the government has expressed that there are no more resources available and we are aware that when COVID-19 came, we were already in a recession. We are of the view that more intense negotiation should find a way forward. Theo Malele, Spokesperson - National Taxi Alliance

Nkwenyana says his organisation made it clear its meeting that any form of violence will be tolerated.

Some elements found themselves into the peaceful protest action however we will take action against our drivers who resort to violence during the protest. Sipho Nkwenyana, Spokesperson - United Taxi Association

Listen below to the full conversation: