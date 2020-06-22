Sections of Protection of Personal Information Act to commence
Certain sections of the 2013 Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act will commence on 1 July 2020.
The act provides that everyone has the right to privacy as per section 14 of the Constitution.
Clement Manyathela speaks to data privacy activist Murray Hunter about the act.
Starting from next week there will be new laws that agencies, companies and organisations need to follow when they are collecting, storing or using people's information.Murray Hunter, Data privacy activist
There will be a full 12 months window for all these companies to become compliant and following new rules.Murray Hunter, Data privacy activist
President Cyril Ramaphosa proclaimed the following sections: Sections 2 to 38; Sections 55 to 109; Section 111; and Section 114(1), (2) and (3).
Listen to the full interview below...
