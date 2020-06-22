[LISTEN] Restaurant shares its struggle in accessing COVID-19 relief funds
Last month National Treasury said that the COVID-19 loan guarantee scheme announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in April was now in operation, but how effective has the process been?
It said that the initial set of participating banks, including Absa, FNB, Investec, Mercantile Bank, Nedbank, and Standard Bank, were ready to accept loan applications from distressed businesses that banked with them.
Rooftop BBQ financial director Josh Mokoena says however they have had a few obstacles in their attempts to access the funds.
Until today we have been going back and forth with the banks. Specifically, we are dealing with Standard Bank. We have been going back and forth, getting declines and everything that we get has been generic in terms of response.Josh Mokoena, Financial Director - Rooftop BBQ
The stumbling block is obviously the lack of information, the lack of feedback and the duration.Josh Mokoena, Financial Director - Rooftop BBQ
Our biggest concern is not necessarily that we are looking to be handed out funding but the criteria that is being used and the urgency of the applications which needs to be looked at because at this point in time we don't get any clear feedback from the banks.Josh Mokoena, Financial Director - Rooftop BBQ
We are fortunate that we have people that we know through our business that are able to take our plight to the banks but how many other small businesses that don't have the access that we do are actually going through the same thing?Josh Mokoena, Financial Director - Rooftop BBQ
It's taken 8 weeks for us to get to the point where someone is saying the amount you applied for is too high, an actual response.Josh Mokoena, Financial Director - Rooftop BBQ
Standard bank has issued the following statement, saying it has been in constant contact with Rooftop BBQ restaurant to assist them:
Click on the link below to hear the full story....
More from Business
What can we expect from our emergency budget?
A special emergency budget will be presented on Wednesday - and this is what we can be sure to expect.Read More
How the regulations roller coaster impacted this non-alcoholic drinks business
The Duchess is described as the world’s first nonalcoholic and sugar-free gin and tonic.Read More
How Covid-19 changed business strategy in South Africa
Covid-19 is unrelenting, unpredictable and one has to balance saving lives and livelihood.Read More
Activists targeting some Standard Bank board members over fossil fuel links
Some Standard Bank board members are, according to climate activists, conflicted about climate change-related matters.Read More
Telkom considers selling mobile towers
Telkom wants more value from its mobile-tower business, including a potential sale.Read More
More consumers move to contactless payments
Mastercard Southern Africa division president Mark Elliot talks about the growing trends of contactless transactions.Read More
NPA: All VBS accused have now paid their bail
They appeared in the Palm Ridge Regional Court on Thursday where they all maintained their innocence.Read More
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die
Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary?Read More
Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa
Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, will join the show as the CEO, a role previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first SA series.Read More
How many loans have been granted in the Covid-19 loan and debt relief project?
South African banks have approved billions in loans for qualifying small businesses, since the Covid-19 Loan Guarantee Scheme was launched in mid-May.Read More