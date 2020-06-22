Get your sneakers ready ... pantsula star to host online workshop on Friday





Have you ever wanted to know how to dance isipantsula?

Worry not, Teboho "Tebza" Diphehlo has you covered with his social media tutorials.

Born and bred in Soweto, Diphehlo has pioneered the pantsula dance style on global stages for the world to see.

He has opened a dance studio in Soweto and he also hosts online classes for students who are far.

Speaking to Azania Mosaka, Diphehlo says he started dancing around 2014.

Just like running it focuses on cardio, there is a lot you can excel in with isiPantsula. Teboho ‘Tebza’ Diphehlo, dancer, teacher and choreographer

Even if you are not part of the pantsula culture, you can dance it. Teboho ‘Tebza’ Diphehlo, dancer, teacher and choreographer

As long as you walk you can do pantsula because you walk with a rhythm. Teboho ‘Tebza’ Diphehlo, dancer, teacher and choreographer

Diphehlo will host a pantsula workshop on Wednesday 24 June 2020 in partnership with Red Bull on the Instagram @redbulldance at 7PM.

Listen to the full interview below...