Get your sneakers ready ... pantsula star to host online workshop on Friday
Have you ever wanted to know how to dance isipantsula?
Worry not, Teboho "Tebza" Diphehlo has you covered with his social media tutorials.
Born and bred in Soweto, Diphehlo has pioneered the pantsula dance style on global stages for the world to see.
He has opened a dance studio in Soweto and he also hosts online classes for students who are far.
Speaking to Azania Mosaka, Diphehlo says he started dancing around 2014.
Just like running it focuses on cardio, there is a lot you can excel in with isiPantsula.Teboho ‘Tebza’ Diphehlo, dancer, teacher and choreographer
Even if you are not part of the pantsula culture, you can dance it.Teboho ‘Tebza’ Diphehlo, dancer, teacher and choreographer
As long as you walk you can do pantsula because you walk with a rhythm.Teboho ‘Tebza’ Diphehlo, dancer, teacher and choreographer
Diphehlo will host a pantsula workshop on Wednesday 24 June 2020 in partnership with Red Bull on the Instagram @redbulldance at 7PM.
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
Gauteng recoveries reach 5,620 as COVID-19 infections surpass 100,000 nationally
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that there were 4,288 new cases.Read More
Chefs for Compassion to assist restaurant owner who wants to feed those in need
At the weekend Denis Cardenas provided 400 meals to community members in Claremont, Johannesburg.Read More
Transparent mask helps deaf and hearing-impaired people to lipread
The transparent mask makes it easier for deaf and hearing-impaired people who rely on lip-reading, to communicate.Read More
More consumers move to contactless payments
Mastercard Southern Africa division president Mark Elliot talks about the growing trends of contactless transactions.Read More
Clients finding no joy in bid to make COVID-19 insurance claims
Consumer journalist Georgina Crouth says many insurers claim their policies were never written to cover pandemics.Read More
Man arrested in connection with Durban kidnappings appears in court
Brandon Naidoo tried to defraud the families of Miguel Louw and Sandra Munsamy following their disappearances.Read More
Sections of Protection of Personal Information Act to commence
Data privacy activist Murray Hunter says agencies, companies and organisations have a year to comply with the new law.Read More
Government to oppose court application against SAA business rescue plan
The Department of Public Enterprises says it will oppose a court application by SA Airlink.Read More
Taxi industry has no regard for the commuters - Gauteng MEC for transport
Jacob Mamabolo says the decision to strike by the taxi industry is completely unjustifiable.Read More
[VIDEOS] Commuters stranded as taxi strike continues
Taxi commuters on Monday were left stranded as Santaco embarked on a shutdown.Read More