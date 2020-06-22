SA Rugby takes temporary control of the Kings

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
More consumers move to contactless payments Mastercard Southern Africa division president Mark Elliot talks about the growing trends of contactless transactions. 22 June 2020 5:06 PM
Clients finding no joy in bid to make COVID-19 insurance claims Consumer journalist Georgina Crouth says many insurers claim their policies were never written to cover pandemics. 22 June 2020 4:49 PM
Man arrested in connection with Durban kidnappings appears in court Brandon Naidoo tried to defraud the families of Miguel Louw and Sandra Munsamy following their disappearances. 22 June 2020 4:18 PM
View all Local
UTA to take action against its drivers who resort to violence during taxi strike Thousands of commuters have been left stranded as the taxi industry stopped operating on Monday. 22 June 2020 1:21 PM
Roads blocked due to taxi strike, state and industry at loggerheads Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa and Transport spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine reflect on what is happening. 22 June 2020 8:00 AM
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant. 20 June 2020 10:28 AM
View all Politics
What can we expect from our emergency budget? A special emergency budget will be presented on Wednesday - and this is what we can be sure to expect. 22 June 2020 7:41 PM
How the regulations roller coaster impacted this non-alcoholic drinks business The Duchess is described as the world’s first nonalcoholic and sugar-free gin and tonic. 22 June 2020 7:34 PM
How Covid-19 changed business strategy in South Africa Covid-19 is unrelenting, unpredictable and one has to balance saving lives and livelihood. 22 June 2020 7:18 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Emotions 'do not follow the rules of logic' Aubrey Masango speaks to clinical psychologist Hayden Knibbs about the rules of emotions. 22 June 2020 12:18 PM
Boity Thulo 'still feeling the same yearning I had when I started' The rapper and reality TV star touches on using her platform to speak out against gender-based violence. 19 June 2020 3:25 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket South Africa announces 7 coronavirus cases The acting chief executive of South African cricket's governing body, Jacques Faul, said more than 100 tests had been conducted wi... 22 June 2020 5:24 PM
SA Rugby takes temporary control of the Kings Players, management, office staff, sponsors and provincial and metropolitan authorities have been advised of the latest developmen... 22 June 2020 3:58 PM
Ria Ledwaba: Disagree with Safa president & you're enemy number 1 Ledwaba and Mokoena were on Saturday removed as SAFA Vice-President’s following an NEC meeting where the Association said they had... 22 June 2020 3:25 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
Gauteng recoveries reach 5,620 as COVID-19 infections surpass 100,000 nationally Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that there were 4,288 new cases. 22 June 2020 10:27 PM
Why are migrants being excluded from SA’s response to Covid-19? African migrants are facing Covid-19 without government support. 22 June 2020 7:53 PM
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients. 21 June 2020 1:22 PM
View all World
SA’s Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers Do your part to help future professionals realise their full potential. Donate to the PPS Foundation, today! 11 June 2020 11:33 AM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines Wits Originator, Musa Manzi has unearthed the seismic impact of mining and, discovered what lies beneath the earth. 10 June 2020 4:14 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

SA Rugby takes temporary control of the Kings

22 June 2020 3:58 PM
by
Tags:
SA Rugby
Southern Kings
Isuzu Southern Kings

Players, management, office staff, sponsors and provincial and metropolitan authorities have been advised of the latest developments. All staff and players of the franchise have been retained.

JOHANNESBURG - SA Rugby has on Monday assumed management control of the Isuzu Southern Kings, having taken back a 74% shareholding in the organisation.

Rassie Erasmus, South Africa’s director of rugby, is liaising with Kings director of rugby and interim coach, Robbie Kempson, on immediate team needs.

Players, management, office staff, sponsors and provincial and metropolitan authorities have been advised of the latest developments. All staff and players of the franchise have been retained.

“I cannot stress enough how reluctant we are to resume control of the Isuzu Southern Kings. It is our last resort and we are keen to explore ways to return to the shareholding to another’s hands, in conjunction with the EPRU, the minority shareholder, who have given the required approval to the decision. The next step is to appoint a new board to oversee the franchise’s affairs and ensure the team is match ready for when we are able to resume playing,” said Mark Alexander, president of SA Rugby.

SA Rugby has appointed a finance team to work with franchise administrators on ensuring salary payments are made and business needs are addressed.

Alexander said the decision was taken following the failure of the Greatest Rugby Company in the Whole Wide World (GRC) to meet its financial commitments relating to the acquisition of the shareholding.

The decision ensures the Isuzu Southern Kings will participate in Guinness PRO14 and/or any other competitions that may be established within the constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

“This was a decision we took with extreme reluctance and after allowing GRC considerable lee-way in which to meet the contractual commitments they made on the acquisition of the shareholding. We appreciated the vision and intentions of the GRC but, unfortunately, we are operating in an unforgiving business environment,” said Alexander.

A decision on whether an administrator needs to be additionally appointed will be taken in the coming days.

Isuzu Southern Kings Timeline:

  • November 2010: SA Rugby announces intention to field the Southern Kings in Vodacom Super Rugby in 2013.

  • February 2013: Kings compete in the Vodacom Super Rugby competition as one of five South African teams.

  • August 2013: Kings lose place in Vodacom Super Rugby in a two-legged playoff against the Lions.

  • November 2015: SA Rugby takes control of the franchise when EPRU, to whom the operation of the franchise had been granted, ran into financial trouble.

  • February 2016: Kings return to Vodacom Super Rugby when the competition expands to 18 teams.

  • April 2017: SANZAAR announces that Vodacom Super Rugby will contract from 18 teams to 15 teams in 2018.

  • September 2017: The Kings (and Toyota Cheetahs) are included as South Africa’s ground-breaking representatives in the Guinness PRO14 competition.

  • January 2019: GRC acquires 74% shareholding in the franchise; EPRU retain a 26% shareholding.

  • June 2020: SA Rugby resumes control of the Isuzu Southern Kings following the failure of GRC to meet contractual commitments.


This article first appeared on EWN : SA Rugby takes temporary control of the Kings


22 June 2020 3:58 PM
by
Tags:
SA Rugby
Southern Kings
Isuzu Southern Kings

Recommended

More from Sport

JacquesFaul.jpg

Cricket South Africa announces 7 coronavirus cases

22 June 2020 5:24 PM

The acting chief executive of South African cricket's governing body, Jacques Faul, said more than 100 tests had been conducted within the organisation, and they had included players and support staff.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150607safa.jpg

Ria Ledwaba: Disagree with Safa president & you're enemy number 1

22 June 2020 3:25 PM

Ledwaba and Mokoena were on Saturday removed as SAFA Vice-President’s following an NEC meeting where the Association said they had gone against the constitution by going public with internal matters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAFA

Safa removes two vice-presidents, in consultation about retrenchments

21 June 2020 12:44 PM

Rea Ledwaba and Gay Mokoena were the two individuals relieved of their duties after the NEC said they had no confidence in their abilities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rugby-world-cup-masksjpg

RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis

21 June 2020 11:14 AM

SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

downloadjpg

CSA postpone Solidarity Cup

20 June 2020 5:23 PM

The match’s postponement comes after Minister Nathi Mthethwa reminded sports bodies about the route they need to take to resume training and matches under level 3 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130906booth .jpg

'It’s very disappointing': Booth on clubs selling PSL status

18 June 2020 8:26 PM

Bidvest Wits confirmed on Wednesday night that they had sold their credentials to National First Division side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

newlands-rugbypng

Aerios takes SA Rugby to court

18 June 2020 12:57 PM

Aerios believes the South African Rugby Union acted “unlawfully in trying to rid itself of Aerios for self-gain”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180926-csa-edjpg

Pivotal weeks ahead for CSA as Moroe investigation nears end

17 June 2020 10:29 AM

Moroe was suspended in December 2019 pending the outcome of an independent forensic investigation into management practices at CSA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200615-soweto-marathonedjpg

2020 Soweto Marathon cancelled due to COVID-19

15 June 2020 11:36 AM

Soweto Marathon Trust chairperson Sello Khunou said that calling off South Africa’s biggest one-day road running event was not an easy decision.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190121-gavin-hunt-edjpg

TTM says it has bought Bidvest Wits PSL status

13 June 2020 10:19 PM

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has announced that it has bought Bidvest Wits with all its players.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Gauteng recoveries reach 5,620 as COVID-19 infections surpass 100,000 nationally

World Local

Chefs for Compassion to assist restaurant owner who wants to feed those in need

Local

[LISTEN] Restaurant shares its struggle in accessing COVID-19 relief funds

Business

EWN Highlights

2 trucks set alight in Dunoon, disrupting traffic flow on N7

22 June 2020 9:22 PM

Tygerberg Hospital's chief porter didn’t think he’d contract COVID-19

22 June 2020 8:43 PM

Pandemic Data Analytics: SA COVID-19 deaths to equal road deaths

22 June 2020 7:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA