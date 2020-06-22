Man arrested in connection with Durban kidnappings appears in court





Brandon Naidoo has appeared in the Durban Magistrates Court in connection with two high-profile kidnapping cases in Durban.

The 27-year-old faces charge of extortion after he allegedly tried to defraud the families of Miguel Louw and Sandra Munsamy following their disappearances

Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma has more.

What we heard in court today is that this man Brandon Naidoo was just taking his chances and that the Louw family did not know of him prior to the fact that the young boy went missing. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

He would target families that were in despite need of their loved ones. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

We are told he allegedly tried to extort R10,000 from the Louw family. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

JUST IN: 27-year-old Brandon Naidoo has made a brief appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on fraud related charges. The NPA has alleged that he targets families who’ve lost their loved ones due to kidnapping and claims he has the missing persons or info. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/NlPBksjPon — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 22, 2020

Listen to the full interview below...