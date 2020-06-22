Telkom considers selling mobile towers
Telkom has experienced a big decline in fixed broadband, closer subscribers, internet subscribers and fixed access lines.
Telkom has released its results - and the company is looking at ways to generate more value from its mobile-towers, including a potential sale or spin-off.
Covid-19 just complicated an already difficult world - remember that we were already in technical recession...Sipho Nkosinathi Maseko, Chief Executive Officer - Telkom
Another 2300 people are accepting voluntary retrenchments - the Telkom headcount is also shrinking.
We are probably about 11-thousand people max across the entire group - it's part of this technology shift as everything went online...I think Covid-19 will accelerate some of the digitisation of services - online education, online health, online retail...Sipho Maseko, Chief Executive Officer - Telkom
For 30-odd years we've been harvesting high-margin revenues and we've been investing in creating new revenues.Sipho Maseko, Chief Executive Officer - Telkom
After being a monopoly for many decades - Telkom will have to carve out a unique position since it has a whole host of competitors.
Having been a monopoly for so long actually was bad for us - we became very complacent, we were not innovative, we could increase prices...Sipho Maseko, Chief Executive Officer - Telkom
A total of 6500 masts or towers are being sold off.
Masts and towers are just a different asset class...we've realised actually we don't gain much competitive advantage to own these.Sipho Maseko, Chief Executive Officer - Telkom
Listen to the interview below.
