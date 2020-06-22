How Covid-19 changed business strategy in South Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
More consumers move to contactless payments Mastercard Southern Africa division president Mark Elliot talks about the growing trends of contactless transactions. 22 June 2020 5:06 PM
Clients finding no joy in bid to make COVID-19 insurance claims Consumer journalist Georgina Crouth says many insurers claim their policies were never written to cover pandemics. 22 June 2020 4:49 PM
Man arrested in connection with Durban kidnappings appears in court Brandon Naidoo tried to defraud the families of Miguel Louw and Sandra Munsamy following their disappearances. 22 June 2020 4:18 PM
View all Local
UTA to take action against its drivers who resort to violence during taxi strike Thousands of commuters have been left stranded as the taxi industry stopped operating on Monday. 22 June 2020 1:21 PM
Roads blocked due to taxi strike, state and industry at loggerheads Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa and Transport spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine reflect on what is happening. 22 June 2020 8:00 AM
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant. 20 June 2020 10:28 AM
View all Politics
What can we expect from our emergency budget? A special emergency budget will be presented on Wednesday - and this is what we can be sure to expect. 22 June 2020 7:41 PM
How the regulations roller coaster impacted this non-alcoholic drinks business The Duchess is described as the world’s first nonalcoholic and sugar-free gin and tonic. 22 June 2020 7:34 PM
How Covid-19 changed business strategy in South Africa Covid-19 is unrelenting, unpredictable and one has to balance saving lives and livelihood. 22 June 2020 7:18 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Emotions 'do not follow the rules of logic' Aubrey Masango speaks to clinical psychologist Hayden Knibbs about the rules of emotions. 22 June 2020 12:18 PM
Boity Thulo 'still feeling the same yearning I had when I started' The rapper and reality TV star touches on using her platform to speak out against gender-based violence. 19 June 2020 3:25 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket South Africa announces 7 coronavirus cases The acting chief executive of South African cricket's governing body, Jacques Faul, said more than 100 tests had been conducted wi... 22 June 2020 5:24 PM
SA Rugby takes temporary control of the Kings Players, management, office staff, sponsors and provincial and metropolitan authorities have been advised of the latest developmen... 22 June 2020 3:58 PM
Ria Ledwaba: Disagree with Safa president & you're enemy number 1 Ledwaba and Mokoena were on Saturday removed as SAFA Vice-President’s following an NEC meeting where the Association said they had... 22 June 2020 3:25 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Thembi and Malcom's TikTok videos have social media talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 June 2020 8:41 AM
[WATCH] Derek Redmond's dad helping him at race in 1992 still makes us cry Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 June 2020 8:40 AM
[WATCH] Langa Mavuso opens up about his single 'Lost Love' The musician songwriter says the 11-track album will drop this coming August. #702Unplugged 19 June 2020 3:29 PM
View all Entertainment
Gauteng recoveries reach 5,620 as COVID-19 infections surpass 100,000 nationally Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that there were 4,288 new cases. 22 June 2020 10:27 PM
Why are migrants being excluded from SA’s response to Covid-19? African migrants are facing Covid-19 without government support. 22 June 2020 7:53 PM
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients. 21 June 2020 1:22 PM
View all World
SA’s Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers Do your part to help future professionals realise their full potential. Donate to the PPS Foundation, today! 11 June 2020 11:33 AM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines Wits Originator, Musa Manzi has unearthed the seismic impact of mining and, discovered what lies beneath the earth. 10 June 2020 4:14 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

How Covid-19 changed business strategy in South Africa

22 June 2020 7:18 PM
by
Tags:
SA Economy
Bonang Mohale
Lockdown
COVID-19

Covid-19 is unrelenting, unpredictable and one has to balance saving lives and livelihood.

Covid-19 is unrelenting, unpredictable and one has to balance saving lives and livelihood.

The Money Show interviews Bonang Mohale, chancellor of the University of the Free State and chairperson of the Bidvest Group, about how the group held up under the strain.

The fact that a community that laments the loss of the economy much more than it laments the loss of human life - and the types of violence perpetrated by men against women, killing them in these numbers...it does not need a virus - it is already sick.

Bonang Mohale, chancellor - University of the Free State and chairperson - Bidvest Group

Bidvest, like most companies had to survive in the short term - while planning for the long term.

If you do it right you build a resilient organisation...

Bonang Mohale, chancellor - University of the Free State and chairperson - Bidvest Group

Of course you have to watch the cash flow like your life depends on it and model the monthly cash flow requirements probably for the next 18 months...

Bonang Mohale, chancellor - University of the Free State and chairperson - Bidvest Group
FILE: Business Leadership South Africa CEO Bonang Mohale speaking at the Lead SA Changemakers Conference in Johannesburg. Picture: @lead_sa/Twitter.

Listen to the interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.


22 June 2020 7:18 PM
by
Tags:
SA Economy
Bonang Mohale
Lockdown
COVID-19

Recommended

More from Business

Mboweni

What can we expect from our emergency budget?

22 June 2020 7:41 PM

A special emergency budget will be presented on Wednesday - and this is what we can be sure to expect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

the-duchess-gin-tonicjpg

How the regulations roller coaster impacted this non-alcoholic drinks business

22 June 2020 7:34 PM

The Duchess is described as the world’s first nonalcoholic and sugar-free gin and tonic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Climate change carbon dioxide earth

Activists targeting some Standard Bank board members over fossil fuel links

22 June 2020 6:45 PM

Some Standard Bank board members are, according to climate activists, conflicted about climate change-related matters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

telkom-towers-jpgjpg

Telkom considers selling mobile towers

22 June 2020 6:35 PM

Telkom wants more value from its mobile-tower business, including a potential sale.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

e-commerce-online-shopping-fraud-scam-phishing-bank-card-laptop-booking-123rf

More consumers move to contactless payments

22 June 2020 5:06 PM

Mastercard Southern Africa division president Mark Elliot talks about the growing trends of contactless transactions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rooftop-bbqjpg

[LISTEN] Restaurant shares its struggle in accessing COVID-19 relief funds

22 June 2020 3:36 PM

Rooftop BBQ financial director Josh Mokoena says it took eight weeks to get a constructive response from the banks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200618 VBS

NPA: All VBS accused have now paid their bail

19 June 2020 6:38 PM

They appeared in the Palm Ridge Regional Court on Thursday where they all maintained their innocence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Contract

No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die

18 June 2020 7:58 PM

Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Magda Wierzycka Sygnia

Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa

18 June 2020 7:34 PM

Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, will join the show as the CEO, a role previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first SA series.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

loan-approved.jpeg

How many loans have been granted in the Covid-19 loan and debt relief project?

18 June 2020 7:17 PM

South African banks have approved billions in loans for qualifying small businesses, since the Covid-19 Loan Guarantee Scheme was launched in mid-May.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Gauteng recoveries reach 5,620 as COVID-19 infections surpass 100,000 nationally

World Local

Chefs for Compassion to assist restaurant owner who wants to feed those in need

Local

[LISTEN] Restaurant shares its struggle in accessing COVID-19 relief funds

Business

EWN Highlights

2 trucks set alight in Dunoon, disrupting traffic flow on N7

22 June 2020 9:22 PM

Tygerberg Hospital's chief porter didn’t think he’d contract COVID-19

22 June 2020 8:43 PM

Pandemic Data Analytics: SA COVID-19 deaths to equal road deaths

22 June 2020 7:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA