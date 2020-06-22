How the regulations roller coaster impacted this non-alcoholic drinks business





It turned out that the lockdown and alcohol ban was quite a boost for an alcohol-free gin and tonic developed by two local entrepreneurs.

The Duchess is described as the world’s first non-alcoholic and sugar-free gin and tonic.

Distilled by Johannes le Roux and Inus Smuts, the beverage is produced in Cape Town.

It's been quite a roller coaster - you are right, things have been going well but at first like all business owners we were quite cautious and we realised that lockdown regulations were going to slow down the economy. Johannes le Roux, director - The Duchess

Then very quickly with the ban on alcohol in SA, we saw an incredible increase in sales - we saw an over 400 per cent increase in May year-on-year. Johannes le Roux, director - The Duchess

Globally, although they did not have the alcohol restrictions we had - we've also seen an uptick in export sales - but I think that's mainly due to people looking for wellness in general. Johannes le Roux, director - The Duchess

Listen to the interview below.

