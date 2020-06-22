Streaming issues? Report here
More consumers move to contactless payments

22 June 2020 5:06 PM
Money
Shopping
tap and go
covid
contactless transactions

Mastercard Southern Africa division president Mark Elliot talks about the growing trends of contactless transactions.

Amid the global pandemic, South Africans are starting to be wary of handling money.

Contactless payment methods like tap and go have gained traction with consumers.

Joanne Joseph speaks to Mastercard Southern Africa division president Mark Elliot about the growing trends of contactless transactions.

In South Africa, contactless payment grew 13 times in March 2020 compared to March 2019 in grocery and pharmacy categories.

Mark  Elliott, Division president - Mastercard Southern Africa 

There is a shift in e-commerce and more businesses re ensuring that they are ready for online transactions.

Mark  Elliott, Division president - Mastercard Southern Africa 

Listen to the full interview below...


Money
Shopping
tap and go
covid
contactless transactions

