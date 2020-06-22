More consumers move to contactless payments





Amid the global pandemic, South Africans are starting to be wary of handling money.

Contactless payment methods like tap and go have gained traction with consumers.

Joanne Joseph speaks to Mastercard Southern Africa division president Mark Elliot about the growing trends of contactless transactions.

In South Africa, contactless payment grew 13 times in March 2020 compared to March 2019 in grocery and pharmacy categories. Mark Elliott, Division president - Mastercard Southern Africa

There is a shift in e-commerce and more businesses re ensuring that they are ready for online transactions. Mark Elliott, Division president - Mastercard Southern Africa

