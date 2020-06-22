Transparent mask helps deaf and hearing-impaired people to lipread





Masks have cut off the most critical way of communicating if you are deaf and hearing-impaired.

A transparent mask has been created to make it easier for deaf and hearing-impaired people who rely on lip-reading, to communicate.

KwaZulu-Natal Blind and Deaf Society president Veetha Sewkuran says the masks which are retailing at R20 are being sold to all of the public.

It has been quite an amazing response, we actually supplied masks to our two deaf schools in KZN. We have had businesses that have bought masks for their staff and there are individuals coming into the society and purchasing masks for themselves and their families. Veetha Sewkuran, President - KwaZulu-Natal Blind and Deaf Society

Click on the link below to hear more....