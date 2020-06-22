Chefs for Compassion to assist restaurant owner who wants to feed those in need





Chefs for Compassion has come on board to help Johannesburg restaurateur Denis Cardenas provide meals to those in need.

In a post this past weekend, the owner of two Linden restaurants said she wants to make a difference by donating a sizeable number of meals to people who desperately need them.

This weekend we gave 400 meals, in Claremont village. That is what I want. I want to continue to give. Denis Cardenas, Restaurant owner

Chefs for Compassion national project manager Coovashan Pillay says they will help her register and help supply her with produce.

Once she is on the system,we get the process rolling and we will be in touch and we will be able to supply her with all the produce we can source in the next couple of days. Coovashan Pillay, National project manager - Chefs for Compassion

