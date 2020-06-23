Jacob Zuma to appear in court today over arms deal case
Former President Jacob Zuma and co-accused French government-controlled Thales arms company are expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday in connection with the multi-billion-rand arms deal.
The former statesman missed his last scheduled appearance in February, which led to an arrest warrant being issued against him.
RELATED: Analyst explains link between Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales
Bongani Bingwa chats to arms deal critic and activist Paul Holden as well as Newsroom Afrika legal reporter Karyn Maughan to give more insight on the court case.
The work that have done over the last decade or so, have shown that corruption is completely central to the global arms trade and it is past of its business model.Paul Holden, Arms Deal critic and activist
He says in the South African Arms Deal, we saw foreign governments being actively involved in trying to sell weapons that the country didn't need.
The involvement of high level politicians has meant that there has never been a time in which there hasn't been a degree of conflict of interest in how a corruption trial could be brought and what influence politicians could have on the prosecution services.Paul Holden, Arms Deal critic and activist
Maughan says the fact that the matter is in court today, clearly shows that this is something that cannot be resolved in papers.
In the normal course of events, this matter could have been settled in abstentia.Karyn Maughan, Legal reporter - Newsroom Afrika
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
South Africa's unemployment rate swells to 30.1% in first quarter - Stats SA
Statistician-general Risenga Maluleka says these figures increased by 1% from the previous quarter.Read More
SA government has taken too long to come up with emergency budget - Economist
Duma Gqubule reflects on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's expected special Budget Speech on Wednesday.Read More
UTA to take action against its drivers who resort to violence during taxi strike
Thousands of commuters have been left stranded as the taxi industry stopped operating on Monday.Read More
Roads blocked due to taxi strike, state and industry at loggerheads
Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa and Transport spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine reflect on what is happening.Read More
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity
Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant.Read More
'It's not ideal to leave asylum-seekers behind in our COVID-19 response'
Scalabrini Centre legal adviser Sally Ganda says document holders will still be subject to all eligibility criteria.Read More
Transport Department to use SARS to disperse taxi industry relief funds
Transport spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine and Armsta's Motlanalo Tsebe reflect on the new fund that has been announced.Read More
New legislation has been published to fight GBV - Ronald Lamola
Justice minister says the legislation is aimed to strengthen the justice system in fighting against the violence.Read More
'Racial victimisation continued since 2016 at Pretoria High School for Girls'
Matric pupils Chante Pietersen and Zulaikha Patel reflect on why protests have flared up at the school.Read More
Processes already under way to revive SA’s economy post-COVID-19 - Ramaphosa
The president said post-COVID-19, the economic landscape would be similar to that of a post-war landscape.Read More