Jacob Zuma to appear in court today over arms deal case





Former President Jacob Zuma and co-accused French government-controlled Thales arms company are expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday in connection with the multi-billion-rand arms deal.

The former statesman missed his last scheduled appearance in February, which led to an arrest warrant being issued against him.

Bongani Bingwa chats to arms deal critic and activist Paul Holden as well as Newsroom Afrika legal reporter Karyn Maughan to give more insight on the court case.

The work that have done over the last decade or so, have shown that corruption is completely central to the global arms trade and it is past of its business model. Paul Holden, Arms Deal critic and activist

He says in the South African Arms Deal, we saw foreign governments being actively involved in trying to sell weapons that the country didn't need.

The involvement of high level politicians has meant that there has never been a time in which there hasn't been a degree of conflict of interest in how a corruption trial could be brought and what influence politicians could have on the prosecution services. Paul Holden, Arms Deal critic and activist

Maughan says the fact that the matter is in court today, clearly shows that this is something that cannot be resolved in papers.

In the normal course of events, this matter could have been settled in abstentia. Karyn Maughan, Legal reporter - Newsroom Afrika

