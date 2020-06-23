[WATCH] Elon Musk having a chat with his baby is so adorable
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Thembi and Malcom's TikTok videos have social media talking
Elon Musk having a chat with his baby is so adorable
Social media is talking after a video of Elon Musk chatting with his baby went viral.
Watch this adorable video below:
.@elonmusk and X. 🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/eU4q8AndEJ— Maye Musk (@mayemusk) June 22, 2020
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Guy takes big puff of cigarette mid interview leaves us in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Thembi and Malcom's TikTok videos have social media talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Derek Redmond's dad helping him at race in 1992 still makes us cry
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Langa Mavuso opens up about his single 'Lost Love'
The musician songwriter says the 11-track album will drop this coming August. #702UnpluggedRead More
[WATCH] Zoom disaster as official attends meeting topless in bed
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Loving moment as step-dad pops question at father-daughter dance
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Big sharks getting their share of sardine run has us talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] If you tell Siri you are being pulled over by cops, she can record it
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
People who voted for Trump share moments of when they stopped supporting him
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Heartwarming moment as guy gives large tip to drive-through worker
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More