WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma back in court on arms deal corruption case





PIETERMARITZBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday in connection with the multi-billion-rand Arms Deal.

Zuma missed his last scheduled appearance in February, which led to an arrest warrant being issued against him.

While Tuesday’s proceedings are expected to be brief, the former statesman will need to prove to the court that he was in fact ill when he failed to pitch up.

