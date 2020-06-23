More than 100 pupils test positive for COVID-19 in Eastern Cape school
The Eastern Cape Health Department says more than 100 pupils have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at a Mount Frere school.
The department's Sizwe Kupelo told EWN that the department intends to rescue those who have not tested positive and will do the risk analysis and look at their contacts.
RELATED: Gauteng recoveries reach 5,620 as COVID-19 infections surpass 100,000 nationally
Almost 200 schools have had to be shut down again after infections were detected since schools reopened earlier this month.
