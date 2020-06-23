[LISTEN] COVID-19 confirmed cases breach 100,000





South Africa's cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases have breached the 100,000 mark.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that the country had 4,288 new infections bringing the total number of infections to 101,590.

Aubrey Masango speaks to National Institute of Communicable Diseases head of HIV and STI Center professor Adrian Puren about the growing number of infections.

Although we talk about these 100,000 confirmed cases, we must remember that the number is larger than that given that there is asymptomatic transmission as well. Professor Adrian Puren, Head of HIV and STI Center - National Institute of Communicable Diseases

The majority of people will recover from this infection, it is really that small proportion of people around 20% that will end up in a hospital. Professor Adrian Puren, Head of HIV and STI Center - National Institute of Communicable Diseases

We have a very fragile health system and it can be overwhelmed. Professor Adrian Puren, Head of HIV and STI Center - National Institute of Communicable Diseases

