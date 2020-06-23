Taxi drivers appeal to govt to make ‘sacrifices’ for them
SOWETO – Some Gauteng taxi drivers on Tuesday said that they had to ferry commuters without making a profit for several weeks during the national lockdown, and it was now government’s turn to make a sacrifice by adding more money to its R1.1 billion relief fund for their industry.
Drivers got back behind the wheel on Tuesday morning after Monday’s chaotic strike in the province by the South African National Taxi Association (Santaco) in Gauteng.
#TaxiShutdown the Bara Taxi Rank is back to normal this morning. Taxi drivers say they are back at work not because they accept government’s offer but because they understand the importance of the service they offer to South Africans. KM pic.twitter.com/hEHnZ309gl— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 23, 2020
Taxi operators are demanding R20,000 per vehicle in the form of relief, but government is offering R5,000 per taxi.
Taxi drivers at the Bara taxi rank in Diepkloof, Soweto, returned to work in order to serve South Africans who needed to be at work on Tuesday, and not because they had reached an agreement with government.
One driver said they had been selfless during the lockdown by agreeing to ferry commuters for a fraction of what they usually made.
“I was expecting that the government would agree to our demands as they had also asked us to adhere to the lockdown regulations,” he said.
He said he was hoping that government would hear their grievances as they had also tried to abide by lockdown regulations and ferry loads of up to 10 passengers.
Another driver said: “It doesn’t mean that we have accepted government’s relief funds, but we are back at work this morning because our customers need to get back to work and school. We are thinking about their needs.”
Drivers said they would be following government’s talks with Santaco on Wednesday closely with the hope that the Transport Department would budge.
Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Taxi drivers appeal to govt to make ‘sacrifices’ for them
More from Local
King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo returns to the throne
Babalo Papu, spokesperson for abaThembu Royal Family, says the king is back at the throne.Read More
Academics launch South Africa's first COVID-19 vaccine trial
Clement Manyathela spoke to professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi to find out more.Read More
KZN Education MEC suspects taxi violence behind Wartburg shooting
A taxi ferrying staff members from the Masijabule High School came under fire on Tuesday morning.Read More
No date set for reopening of private ECD centres
The department clarified matters this week saying staff may return to work for preparations to get underway.Read More
[LISTEN] COVID-19 confirmed cases breach 100,000
Professor Adrian Puren from NICD says South Africa has a fragile health system and it can be overwhelmed.Read More
More than 100 pupils test positive for COVID-19 in Eastern Cape school
Almost 200 schools have had to be shut down again after infections were detected since schools reopened earlier this month.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma back in court for corruption trial
Former President Jacob Zuma is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg High Court in connection with the arms deal.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma back in court on arms deal corruption case
Former President Jacob Zuma is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday in connection with the multi-billion-rand Arms Deal.Read More
Gauteng recoveries reach 5,620 as COVID-19 infections surpass 100,000 nationally
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that there were 4,288 new cases.Read More
Chefs for Compassion to assist restaurant owner who wants to feed those in need
At the weekend Denis Cardenas provided 400 meals to community members in Claremont, Johannesburg.Read More