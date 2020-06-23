Taxi drivers appeal to govt to make ‘sacrifices’ for them

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Moaka 702 Gradient Azania Moaka 702 Gradient
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Advice and valuations
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Jacob Moshokoa
Today at 15:16
204 pupils test positive for Covid-19 at Mount Frere School
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Sizwe Kupelo, Eastern Cape Health Spokesperson
Today at 15:20
SA's unemployment up to 30%
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Andrew Levy - Labour Analyst at Andrew Levy & Associates
Today at 15:53
National Educators Covid survey
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 16:20
Ubuntu Beds is calling all healthcare workers to sign up now for FREE accommodation
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kim Whitaker, Ubuntu Beds founder
Today at 18:13
Alcohol industry in drive to transform R40-R60 billion tavern industry into economic hubs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lucky Ntimane - Convenor at National Liquor Traders Council
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Facebook users in the UK can report scam ads. Could this work for SA?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 18:50
Bruce reads World News.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + PLAY CLIP: ARY3 - Volkswagen
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – Emotions and Investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Nixon - Behavioural Finance Expert at Momentum Investments
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo returns to the throne Babalo Papu, spokesperson for abaThembu Royal Family, says the king is back at the throne. 23 June 2020 1:50 PM
KZN Education MEC suspects taxi violence behind Wartburg shooting A taxi ferrying staff members from the Masijabule High School came under fire on Tuesday morning. 23 June 2020 1:33 PM
No date set for reopening of private ECD centres The department clarified matters this week saying staff may return to work for preparations to get underway. 23 June 2020 12:43 PM
View all Local
South Africa's unemployment rate swells to 30.1% in first quarter - Stats SA Statistician-general Risenga Maluleka says these figures increased by 1% from the previous quarter. 23 June 2020 12:48 PM
Jacob Zuma to appear in court today over arms deal case Arms deal critic and activist Paul Holden and Newsroom Afrika legal reporter Karyn Maughan unpack today's court proceedings. 23 June 2020 8:15 AM
SA government has taken too long to come up with emergency budget - Economist Duma Gqubule reflects on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's expected special Budget Speech on Wednesday. 23 June 2020 7:29 AM
View all Politics
What can we expect from our emergency budget? A special emergency budget will be presented on Wednesday - and this is what we can be sure to expect. 22 June 2020 7:41 PM
How the regulations roller coaster impacted this non-alcoholic drinks business The Duchess is described as the world’s first nonalcoholic gin and tonic. 22 June 2020 7:34 PM
How Covid-19 changed business strategy in South Africa Covid-19 is unrelenting, unpredictable and one has to balance saving lives and livelihood. 22 June 2020 7:18 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Emotions 'do not follow the rules of logic' Aubrey Masango speaks to clinical psychologist Hayden Knibbs about the rules of emotions. 22 June 2020 12:18 PM
Boity Thulo 'still feeling the same yearning I had when I started' The rapper and reality TV star touches on using her platform to speak out against gender-based violence. 19 June 2020 3:25 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket South Africa announces 7 coronavirus cases The acting chief executive of South African cricket's governing body, Jacques Faul, said more than 100 tests had been conducted wi... 22 June 2020 5:24 PM
SA Rugby takes temporary control of the Kings Players, management, office staff, sponsors and provincial and metropolitan authorities have been advised of the latest developmen... 22 June 2020 3:58 PM
Ria Ledwaba: Disagree with Safa president & you're enemy number 1 Ledwaba and Mokoena were on Saturday removed as SAFA Vice-President’s following an NEC meeting where the Association said they had... 22 June 2020 3:25 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Elon Musk having a chat with his baby is so adorable Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 23 June 2020 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Guy takes big puff of cigarette mid interview leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 23 June 2020 8:42 AM
[WATCH] Thembi and Malcom's TikTok videos have social media talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 June 2020 8:41 AM
View all Entertainment
Gauteng recoveries reach 5,620 as COVID-19 infections surpass 100,000 nationally Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that there were 4,288 new cases. 22 June 2020 10:27 PM
Why are migrants being excluded from SA’s response to Covid-19? African migrants are facing Covid-19 without government support. 22 June 2020 7:53 PM
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients. 21 June 2020 1:22 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Taxi drivers appeal to govt to make ‘sacrifices’ for them

23 June 2020 12:02 PM
by
Tags:
SANTACO
Gauteng taxi strike
SA lockdown

Drivers got back behind the wheel on Tuesday morning after Monday’s chaotic strike in the province by Santaco in Gauteng.

SOWETO – Some Gauteng taxi drivers on Tuesday said that they had to ferry commuters without making a profit for several weeks during the national lockdown, and it was now government’s turn to make a sacrifice by adding more money to its R1.1 billion relief fund for their industry.

Drivers got back behind the wheel on Tuesday morning after Monday’s chaotic strike in the province by the South African National Taxi Association (Santaco) in Gauteng.

Taxi operators are demanding R20,000 per vehicle in the form of relief, but government is offering R5,000 per taxi.

Taxi drivers at the Bara taxi rank in Diepkloof, Soweto, returned to work in order to serve South Africans who needed to be at work on Tuesday, and not because they had reached an agreement with government.

One driver said they had been selfless during the lockdown by agreeing to ferry commuters for a fraction of what they usually made.

“I was expecting that the government would agree to our demands as they had also asked us to adhere to the lockdown regulations,” he said.

He said he was hoping that government would hear their grievances as they had also tried to abide by lockdown regulations and ferry loads of up to 10 passengers.

Another driver said: “It doesn’t mean that we have accepted government’s relief funds, but we are back at work this morning because our customers need to get back to work and school. We are thinking about their needs.”

Drivers said they would be following government’s talks with Santaco on Wednesday closely with the hope that the Transport Department would budge.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Taxi drivers appeal to govt to make ‘sacrifices’ for them


23 June 2020 12:02 PM
by
Tags:
SANTACO
Gauteng taxi strike
SA lockdown

Recommended

More from Local

151231King.jpg

King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo returns to the throne

23 June 2020 1:50 PM

Babalo Papu, spokesperson for abaThembu Royal Family, says the king is back at the throne.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

Academics launch South Africa's first COVID-19 vaccine trial

23 June 2020 1:35 PM

Clement Manyathela spoke to professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi to find out more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200623-kzn-shooting-edjpg

KZN Education MEC suspects taxi violence behind Wartburg shooting

23 June 2020 1:33 PM

A taxi ferrying staff members from the Masijabule High School came under fire on Tuesday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

child-toddler-toys-building-blocksjpg

No date set for reopening of private ECD centres

23 June 2020 12:43 PM

The department clarified matters this week saying staff may return to work for preparations to get underway.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 South Africa coronavirus stamp flag 123rf

[LISTEN] COVID-19 confirmed cases breach 100,000

23 June 2020 11:25 AM

Professor Adrian Puren from NICD says South Africa has a fragile health system and it can be overwhelmed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-classroom-class-desk-education-learning-pupils-teachers-teaching-123rf

More than 100 pupils test positive for COVID-19 in Eastern Cape school

23 June 2020 10:48 AM

Almost 200 schools have had to be shut down again after infections were detected since schools reopened earlier this month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zumastatecapture 2352

WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma back in court for corruption trial

23 June 2020 10:20 AM

Former President Jacob Zuma is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg High Court in connection with the arms deal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180608zuma

WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma back in court on arms deal corruption case

23 June 2020 10:01 AM

Former President Jacob Zuma is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday in connection with the multi-billion-rand Arms Deal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

whatsapp-image-2020-03-25-ajpg

Gauteng recoveries reach 5,620 as COVID-19 infections surpass 100,000 nationally

22 June 2020 10:27 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that there were 4,288 new cases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Grocery

Chefs for Compassion to assist restaurant owner who wants to feed those in need

22 June 2020 5:53 PM

At the weekend Denis Cardenas provided 400 meals to community members in Claremont, Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

South Africa's unemployment rate swells to 30.1% in first quarter - Stats SA

Politics

More than 100 pupils test positive for COVID-19 in Eastern Cape school

Local

[LISTEN] COVID-19 confirmed cases breach 100,000

Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Patel and Gordhan answer questions in Parly

23 June 2020 2:12 PM

KZN Education MEC suspects taxi violence behind Wartburg shooting

23 June 2020 1:33 PM

Wits University begins SA’s first COVID-19 vaccine trial

23 June 2020 12:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA