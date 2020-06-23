No date set for reopening of private ECD centres
The Department of Social Development says that private nursery schools and daycare centres will be required to complete pre-opening self-assessment form if they plan to reopen.
The department clarified its directives this week saying while staff may return to work for preparations to get underway, South Africa’s Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres will remain closed until a date for reopening has been pronounced.
Aubrey Masango spoke to chief director for early childhood development at the Department of Social Development Isabella Sekawana to find out more.
There are certain things that they still need to do to to prepare themselves, so that they can be able to respond and comply with the form that has been developed for them to complete. They are not reopening, it is for them to prepare their side and also prepare to await the minister's announcement of the date for reopening.Isabella Sekawana, Chief director for early childhood development - Department of Social Development
We don't want to come up with a date, the next thing we shift the date because we are not prepared. If we do the self assessment we will get an indication of where we are in terms of the preparedness.Isabella Sekawana, Chief director for early childhood development - Department of Social Development
The continued closure has however caused much frustration for some.
ECD Owners of South Africa co-founder Jenny De Kock has questioned the opening of nursery schools and ECDs that are affiliated to schools which can return from 6 July – as per the Department of Basic Education’s directives.
Without a date, what are we preparing for?Jenny De Kock, Co-founder - ECD owners of South Africa
We are saying, we don't have a date for opening. Give us a date and don't discriminate because you are allowing ECD centres on primary schools to open on 6 July but you are making us jump through hoops....Jenny De Kock, Co-founder - ECD owners of South Africa
Click on the link below to hear more....
More from Local
King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo returns to the throne
Babalo Papu, spokesperson for abaThembu Royal Family, says the king is back at the throne.Read More
Academics launch South Africa's first COVID-19 vaccine trial
Clement Manyathela spoke to professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi to find out more.Read More
KZN Education MEC suspects taxi violence behind Wartburg shooting
A taxi ferrying staff members from the Masijabule High School came under fire on Tuesday morning.Read More
Taxi drivers appeal to govt to make ‘sacrifices’ for them
Drivers got back behind the wheel on Tuesday morning after Monday’s chaotic strike in the province by Santaco in Gauteng.Read More
[LISTEN] COVID-19 confirmed cases breach 100,000
Professor Adrian Puren from NICD says South Africa has a fragile health system and it can be overwhelmed.Read More
More than 100 pupils test positive for COVID-19 in Eastern Cape school
Almost 200 schools have had to be shut down again after infections were detected since schools reopened earlier this month.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma back in court for corruption trial
Former President Jacob Zuma is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg High Court in connection with the arms deal.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma back in court on arms deal corruption case
Former President Jacob Zuma is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday in connection with the multi-billion-rand Arms Deal.Read More
Gauteng recoveries reach 5,620 as COVID-19 infections surpass 100,000 nationally
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that there were 4,288 new cases.Read More
Chefs for Compassion to assist restaurant owner who wants to feed those in need
At the weekend Denis Cardenas provided 400 meals to community members in Claremont, Johannesburg.Read More