No date set for reopening of private ECD centres





The Department of Social Development says that private nursery schools and daycare centres will be required to complete pre-opening self-assessment form if they plan to reopen.

The department clarified its directives this week saying while staff may return to work for preparations to get underway, South Africa’s Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres will remain closed until a date for reopening has been pronounced.

Aubrey Masango spoke to chief director for early childhood development at the Department of Social Development Isabella Sekawana to find out more.

There are certain things that they still need to do to to prepare themselves, so that they can be able to respond and comply with the form that has been developed for them to complete. They are not reopening, it is for them to prepare their side and also prepare to await the minister's announcement of the date for reopening. Isabella Sekawana, Chief director for early childhood development - Department of Social Development

We don't want to come up with a date, the next thing we shift the date because we are not prepared. If we do the self assessment we will get an indication of where we are in terms of the preparedness. Isabella Sekawana, Chief director for early childhood development - Department of Social Development

The continued closure has however caused much frustration for some.

ECD Owners of South Africa co-founder Jenny De Kock has questioned the opening of nursery schools and ECDs that are affiliated to schools which can return from 6 July – as per the Department of Basic Education’s directives.

Without a date, what are we preparing for? Jenny De Kock, Co-founder - ECD owners of South Africa

We are saying, we don't have a date for opening. Give us a date and don't discriminate because you are allowing ECD centres on primary schools to open on 6 July but you are making us jump through hoops.... Jenny De Kock, Co-founder - ECD owners of South Africa

