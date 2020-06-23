South Africa's unemployment rate swells to 30.1% in first quarter - Stats SA
South Africa's unemployment rate has risen in the first quarter of the year by 1.0 percentage point to 30.1%, Statistic SA has revealed on Tuesday.
RELATED: Unemployment rate remains at highest level since 2008
Clement Manyathela speaks to statistician-general Risenga Maluleka to give more insight on the unemployment rate.
The figures are talking about the reality as from the first quarter up to the end of March which was before the COVID-19 lockdown in the country. The unemployment is sitting at 30.1% having increased by 1.0 percentage point from the previous quarter which was the last quarter of 2019.Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General
He says the 30.1% accounts for 7.1 million people and it excludes the discouraged work seekers as well as those who would have taken up employment even though they were not looking for employment.
[Thread]— Stats SA (@StatsSA) June 23, 2020
South Africa’s unemployment rate increase by 1,0 percentage point to 30,1% in Q1:2020 compared to Q4:2019. The unemployment rate usually increases between Q4 and Q1 each year.
Read more here: https://t.co/rsyaaGNHrt#StatsSA #unemployment pic.twitter.com/kBRWWTsJAT
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
Jacob Zuma to appear in court today over arms deal case
Arms deal critic and activist Paul Holden and Newsroom Afrika legal reporter Karyn Maughan unpack today's court proceedings.Read More
SA government has taken too long to come up with emergency budget - Economist
Duma Gqubule reflects on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's expected special Budget Speech on Wednesday.Read More
UTA to take action against its drivers who resort to violence during taxi strike
Thousands of commuters have been left stranded as the taxi industry stopped operating on Monday.Read More
Roads blocked due to taxi strike, state and industry at loggerheads
Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa and Transport spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine reflect on what is happening.Read More
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity
Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant.Read More
'It's not ideal to leave asylum-seekers behind in our COVID-19 response'
Scalabrini Centre legal adviser Sally Ganda says document holders will still be subject to all eligibility criteria.Read More
Transport Department to use SARS to disperse taxi industry relief funds
Transport spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine and Armsta's Motlanalo Tsebe reflect on the new fund that has been announced.Read More
New legislation has been published to fight GBV - Ronald Lamola
Justice minister says the legislation is aimed to strengthen the justice system in fighting against the violence.Read More
'Racial victimisation continued since 2016 at Pretoria High School for Girls'
Matric pupils Chante Pietersen and Zulaikha Patel reflect on why protests have flared up at the school.Read More
Processes already under way to revive SA’s economy post-COVID-19 - Ramaphosa
The president said post-COVID-19, the economic landscape would be similar to that of a post-war landscape.Read More