South Africa's unemployment rate swells to 30.1% in first quarter - Stats SA





South Africa's unemployment rate has risen in the first quarter of the year by 1.0 percentage point to 30.1%, Statistic SA has revealed on Tuesday.

Clement Manyathela speaks to statistician-general Risenga Maluleka to give more insight on the unemployment rate.

The figures are talking about the reality as from the first quarter up to the end of March which was before the COVID-19 lockdown in the country. The unemployment is sitting at 30.1% having increased by 1.0 percentage point from the previous quarter which was the last quarter of 2019. Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General

He says the 30.1% accounts for 7.1 million people and it excludes the discouraged work seekers as well as those who would have taken up employment even though they were not looking for employment.

South Africa’s unemployment rate increase by 1,0 percentage point to 30,1% in Q1:2020 compared to Q4:2019. The unemployment rate usually increases between Q4 and Q1 each year.



