Academics launch South Africa's first COVID-19 vaccine trial





South Africa will kick off its first COVID-19 vaccine trial on Wednesday.

The vaccine developed at the University of Oxford is already in its clinical trial in the UK with 7,000 participants to date.

Wits professor of vaccinology Shabir Mahdi says the the South African study will enrol 2 000 participants, to establish the safety of the vaccine and determine whether it protects individuals against contracting the virus.

We hoping to enrol 2000 participants over a period of about six weeks and they might need to get two doses of the vaccine. Shabir Madhi, Professor of vaccinology -Wits University

In terms of how long we wait to get answers, it really depends on the frequency with which people actually become infected with the virus. Shabir Madhi, Professor of vaccinology -Wits University

Under an optimistic scenario on our part, we hoping to be able to get an answer before the end of this year. Shabir Madhi, Professor of vaccinology -Wits University

