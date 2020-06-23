King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo returns to the throne
Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has reinstated AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo.
Mabuyane terminated the acting responsibility for Prince Azenathi Dalindyebo.
The king was incarcerated for an effective 12-year jail term in 2015. He had been convicted in 2009 for offences including kidnapping, assault, and defeating the ends of justice.
Dalindyebo is now out on parole after his release from prison in December.
Clement Manyathela on The Midday Report speaks to Babalo Papu, spokesperson and adviser of abaThembu Royal Family.
The king was incarcerated for crimes that he had done in 1996 ... when you were incarcerated before the laws that are in place now, they will not affect you or what you should have benefitted then.Babalo Papu, Spokesperson - abaThembu Royal Family
The king, by custom and by law, is back at his throne.Babalo Papu, Spokesperson - abaThembu Royal Family
