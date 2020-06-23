Streaming issues? Report here
[LISTEN] 'As satanists we believe in revering life'

23 June 2020 3:15 PM
by
Tags:
Satanism
SA Satanic Church

Azania Mosaka speaks to South African Satanic Church co-founder and spokesperson Adri Norton about the religious institution.

The South African Satanic Church is hoping to address misconceptions around satanism, saying the religion has often been misrepresented in the media and is associated with 'horrendous' acts in the country.

While it cannot reveal just how large its congregation is, the institution which opened its doors in Century City, Cape Town in February has welcomed a number of members - with 300 new registrations in the first week of June.

Azania Mosaka speaks to South African Satanic Church co-founder and spokesperson Adri Norton about the religion and its practices.

Pre-lockdown our services would basically be coming together for rituals and ceremonies. Rituals basically entail everyone coming together for a shared goal - be it to be banish limiting beliefs. We also have ceremonies in regards to rights of passage, people getting married, blessings for people...

Adri Norton, Co-founder and spokesperson - South African Satanic Church

Currently during lockdown, our services are more limited. We focusing a lot more on further education in satanism and doing online satanic bible study.

Adri Norton, Co-founder and spokesperson - South African Satanic Church

Within the satanic church, satan as a being does not exist but rather we revere the satanic archetype within the human consciousness ... meaning it is a part of you that is already present in your consciousness ... That part in you that asks questions and wants to understand why, that is the part we focus on bringing out within ourselves.

Adri Norton, Co-founder and spokesperson - South African Satanic Church

We do not condone or practise any form of harm towards a person - like human sacrifice or animal sacrifice - that does not form part of our doctrine at all.

Adri Norton, Co-founder and spokesperson - South African Satanic Church

As satanists we believe in revering life. In having the best life we can so therefore it would be completely unsatanic to take life.

Adri Norton, Co-founder and spokesperson - South African Satanic Church

