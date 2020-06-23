Two Chiefs players test positive for COVID-19





JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that two players have tested positive for coronavirus after the club conducted a series of tests on Friday.

In a statement on the club’s website on Tuesday, the Soweto Giants confirmed that a total of 70 individuals, including players, members of the technical team and other club officials were tested for COVID-19 in preparation for the restart of the 2019/20 season.

“Players and officials were screened and monitored by healthcare workers and team doctors. None of the people tested showed any signs or symptoms of COVID-19,” the statement said.

The affected duo will now be placed in self-isolation for the stipulated period of 14 days and will be retested after the isolation period as required. If their tests come back negative, they will then be able to rejoin the team.

