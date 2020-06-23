OUTA wants municipalities to give ratepayers relief
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) has appealed to municipalities around the country for relief for residents, in regard to property rates.
The organisation recently received over 50 000 signatures in its petition, from people in 207 different municipalities pleading for temporary relief as they have been hard hit by the COVID-19 outbreak.
OUTA's strategy and business development executive Julius Kleynhans says any relief at this time will be welcomed.
Whether that is reduction in property rates, a rebate on property rates and even exemption thereof - that is key to this, it is a municipality's prerogative to make a decision on that but legislation makes leeway for that. It is not a permanent relief, I think it is just for this medium-term that people really need to engage.Julius Kleynhans, Strategy and Business Development Executive - OUTA
We still awaiting a lot of them to respond and we haven't had anyone who declined it yet. I believe that municipalities will do the right thing and budget correctly but also provide the relief as needed.Julius Kleynhans, Strategy and Business Development Executive - OUTA
One of the responses we received from the municipalities is that when people need this aid, please engage with the municipality directly because some of them are putting measures in place to give relief.Julius Kleynhans, Strategy and Business Development Executive - OUTA
