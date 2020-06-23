The number of unemployed people in South Africa is scary - and growing

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town company agrees to pay R600,000 for excessive pricing of hand sanitser Caprichem has agreed to pay a R500,000 penalty and R100,000 contribution to the Solidarity Fund. 23 June 2020 6:26 PM
OUTA wants municipalities to give ratepayers relief OUTA's strategy and business development executive Julius Kleynhans says any relief at this time will be welcomed. 23 June 2020 4:43 PM
Zuma’s lawyers ‘happy' with postponement of his case Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales face charges of corruption, racketeering and fraud linked to the multi-billion arms deal... 23 June 2020 3:30 PM
View all Local
Jacob Zuma to appear in court today over arms deal case Arms deal critic and activist Paul Holden and Newsroom Afrika legal reporter Karyn Maughan unpack today's court proceedings. 23 June 2020 8:15 AM
SA government has taken too long to come up with emergency budget - Economist Duma Gqubule reflects on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's expected special Budget Speech on Wednesday. 23 June 2020 7:29 AM
UTA to take action against its drivers who resort to violence during taxi strike Thousands of commuters have been left stranded as the taxi industry stopped operating on Monday. 22 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Politics
This Volkswagen ad really drives it home Andy Rice, branding expert, chooses his favourite and least favourite ads of the week. 23 June 2020 7:48 PM
Facebook users in the UK can report scam ads - could this work for SA? Facebook has launched a tool for U.K. users to report ads they suspect of being scams. 23 June 2020 7:13 PM
The number of unemployed people in South Africa is scary - and growing Although many businesses that opened after lockdown report a surprising demand, economists are not getting their hopes up. 23 June 2020 6:36 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Emotions 'do not follow the rules of logic' Aubrey Masango speaks to clinical psychologist Hayden Knibbs about the rules of emotions. 22 June 2020 12:18 PM
Boity Thulo 'still feeling the same yearning I had when I started' The rapper and reality TV star touches on using her platform to speak out against gender-based violence. 19 June 2020 3:25 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
View all Lifestyle
CSA to probe 'fake document' claiming Boucher is 3TC shareholder CSA said CEO of 3TC Cricket Francois Pienaar had confirmed that Mark Boucher was not a director and that no other CSA employee was... 23 June 2020 5:17 PM
Cricket South Africa announces 7 coronavirus cases The acting chief executive of South African cricket's governing body, Jacques Faul, said more than 100 tests had been conducted wi... 22 June 2020 5:24 PM
SA Rugby takes temporary control of the Kings Players, management, office staff, sponsors and provincial and metropolitan authorities have been advised of the latest developmen... 22 June 2020 3:58 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Elon Musk having a chat with his baby is so adorable Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 23 June 2020 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Guy takes big puff of cigarette mid interview leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 23 June 2020 8:42 AM
[WATCH] Thembi and Malcom's TikTok videos have social media talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 June 2020 8:41 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 55,045 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll breaches 2,000 There are 111 new deaths: 78 from the Western Cape, 28 from the Eastern Cape, 4 from KwaZulu-Natal and 1 from Mpumalanga. 23 June 2020 10:08 PM
Why are migrants being excluded from SA’s response to Covid-19? African migrants are facing Covid-19 without government support. 22 June 2020 7:53 PM
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients. 21 June 2020 1:22 PM
View all World
SA’s Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers Do your part to help future professionals realise their full potential. Donate to the PPS Foundation, today! 11 June 2020 11:33 AM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines Wits Originator, Musa Manzi has unearthed the seismic impact of mining and, discovered what lies beneath the earth. 10 June 2020 4:14 PM
View all Africa
Will enforcing zero-tolerance drunk driving law turn into logistical nightmare? Under the new law you won't be able to have a single drink before driving, as you can't have any alcohol in your blood whatsoever. 21 June 2020 3:39 PM
President Ramaphosa should put all colonial statues in Cape Town, says caller Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show discuss colonial names and statues. Willem says Hoërskool DF Malan should be changed. 17 June 2020 10:52 AM
'Our inquiries and hearings are like graveyards where the truth gets buried' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show express their views on #BlackLivesMatter protests around the world. 10 June 2020 10:58 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

The number of unemployed people in South Africa is scary - and growing

23 June 2020 6:36 PM
by
Tags:
Tito Mboweni
Lockdown
COVID-19
Emergency Budget
budget2020

Although many businesses that opened after lockdown report a surprising demand, economists are not getting their hopes up.

Unemployment figures are grotesque to put it mildly - and the worst is still coming.

The official unemployment status for the first quarter is 30.1 per cent - the expanded unemployment number is 50 per cent.

The youth unemployment numbers are at 59 per cent - but expanded is sitting at 70 per cent.

The real pain though, is still coming.

The last time I looked, unemployment was 48 per cent and now it is well over 50 per cent.

Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments - Ninety One

In real terms this is ten million people who cannot find a job in South Africa.

What is even more worrying is that lockdown started in the fourth week of March so statistics do not include all the people who have lost their jobs due to lockdown - I would estimate that there are at least a million to a million and-a-half people who lost their jobs.

Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments - Ninety One

Some would be re-employed certainly in the hospitality industry - as that comes back on stream but it's going to be a long slow process.

Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments - Ninety One

One of the issues has been people deciding that the contractual costs are just too high - rental costs in particular - too much to wait it out until they could trade - so the safer option was just to close down...until a future date.

Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments - Ninety One

However, uncertainty around a future date when business will be allowed to resume is the problem.

But I think that bounceback in some areas is going to be faster than expected...I was talking to a local bistro...they have been completely surprised by demand...so I think in some areas demand is going to surprise us but on aggregate a lot of business are going to take a long time because of consumers' changed behaviour.

Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments - Ninety One

Listen to the full interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.


23 June 2020 6:36 PM
by
Tags:
Tito Mboweni
Lockdown
COVID-19
Emergency Budget
budget2020

Recommended

More from Business

screenshot-2020-06-23-at-172444png

This Volkswagen ad really drives it home

23 June 2020 7:48 PM

Andy Rice, branding expert, chooses his favourite and least favourite ads of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

images-2jpg

Facebook users in the UK can report scam ads - could this work for SA?

23 June 2020 7:13 PM

Facebook has launched a tool for U.K. users to report ads they suspect of being scams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mboweni

What can we expect from our emergency budget?

22 June 2020 7:41 PM

A special emergency budget will be presented on Wednesday - and this is what we can be sure to expect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

the-duchess-gin-tonicjpg

How the regulations roller coaster impacted this non-alcoholic drinks business

22 June 2020 7:34 PM

The Duchess is described as the world’s first nonalcoholic gin and tonic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19 virus coronavirus outbreak blood sample test tube 123rfpolitics 123rf

How Covid-19 changed business strategy in South Africa

22 June 2020 7:18 PM

Covid-19 is unrelenting, unpredictable and one has to balance saving lives and livelihood.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Climate change carbon dioxide earth

Activists targeting some Standard Bank board members over fossil fuel links

22 June 2020 6:45 PM

Some Standard Bank board members are, according to climate activists, conflicted about climate change-related matters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

telkom-towers-jpgjpg

Telkom considers selling mobile towers

22 June 2020 6:35 PM

Telkom wants more value from its mobile-tower business, including a potential sale.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

e-commerce-online-shopping-fraud-scam-phishing-bank-card-laptop-booking-123rf

More consumers move to contactless payments

22 June 2020 5:06 PM

Mastercard Southern Africa division president Mark Elliot talks about the growing trends of contactless transactions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rooftop-bbqjpg

[LISTEN] Restaurant shares its struggle in accessing COVID-19 relief funds

22 June 2020 3:36 PM

Rooftop BBQ financial director Josh Mokoena says it took eight weeks to get a constructive response from the banks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200618 VBS

NPA: All VBS accused have now paid their bail

19 June 2020 6:38 PM

They appeared in the Palm Ridge Regional Court on Thursday where they all maintained their innocence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

UPDATE: 55,045 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll breaches 2,000

World Local

South Africa's unemployment rate swells to 30.1% in first quarter - Stats SA

Politics

Two Chiefs players test positive for COVID-19

Sport

EWN Highlights

PIC hopeful job cuts can be averted at Edcon

23 June 2020 9:11 PM

Govt showcases over 200 infrastructure programmes with 88 ready for investments

23 June 2020 8:57 PM

ANC in KZN: We support Zuma to protect our image

23 June 2020 8:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA