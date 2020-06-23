Streaming issues? Report here
Local

Ubuntu Beds allows healthcare workers to sign up for free accommodation

23 June 2020 5:12 PM
by
Tags:
Healthcare workers
COVID-19
Ubuntu beds

Founder Kim Whitaker says they have so far been able to place 205 healthcare workers across the country.

A platform has been built to link accommodation providers with healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ubuntu Beds gives healthcare workers at the frontline an option to stay closer to the hospitals where they're working and to help them avoid the risk of cross-infection in their homes.

Founder Kim Whitaker says they have so far been able to place 205 healthcare workers across the country.

Smaller guesthouses or apartments have really stepped up and said 'I want to help' and even though they are offering us rock-bottom prices, it is a little bit of an income for those accommodations.

Kim Whitaker, Founder - Ubuntu Beds

It is free for healthcare workers because we are fundraising, so all the funds that we raise go towards the accommodation.

Kim Whitaker, Founder - Ubuntu Beds

Click on the link below to find out more....
































